Letters to the Editor Why should Texas’ Tarrant County put out COVID-19 information in Spanish, anyway?

Pelosi, Waters: Time to step up

Here’s an idea about where to house those illegally coming to the country. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her investor husband have a gated estate in California and a net worth estimated at more than $100 million.

Surely, routing a few hundred of these people to her estate would go a long way toward enhancing her image as a humanitarian. If Pelosi’s estate reaches an untenable level, perhaps Rep. Maxine Waters could step in with beds, blankets and food.

- Marshall Stewart, Fort Worth

Representing everyone?

The Thursday front-page story “Texas bill classifies gender-affirming treatment as child abuse” shows how men in the Texas Legislature need to be educated.

State Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock, where he could learn a bit at Texas Tech if he tried, has offered a bill to hurt people who are different from him. He doesn’t want transgender children to be who they were born to be.

As a native Texan, I hope and trust that he doesn’t represent most Texans, just Republican money.

- Judy Crow O’Donnell, Fort Worth

Use your imagination

In the April 28 front-page story “True Texas Project member says ‘white power’ to candidate,” Fred McCarty of the True Texas Project was quoted saying, “Imagine flooding a place with foreign people to the point that the native population will become a minority. Then imagine being shocked at the strife and hostility that results. Imagine.”

Now, Mr. McCarty, imagine you are a Native American. How do you think they felt when the white people did the same to them? Just imagine.

- Zelda L. Blalock, North Richland Hills

This is not compassion

Thank you for telling the sad and important story of evictions during the pandemic. (May 2, 1A, “How Texas forgot renters during the pandemic”) My daughter is a property manager, and I saw these evictions coming.

Our anti-federal government state Supreme Court, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton supported eviction over compassion.

For a state that loves to brag about being conservative Christian, Texas has a funny way of demonstrating love for unfortunate souls. Texas indeed forgot renters during the pandemic.

- Fred Gregory, Arlington

All of us should learn English

Regarding the front-page story Friday “Spanish speakers are receiving vaccine correspondence in English,” I believe that Spanish-speaking residents should learn English and be more appreciative of all the wonderful opportunities the U.S. offers them.

There are many ways to learn English if they put forth the effort. This is an English-speaking country.

- Shirley Wiley, White Settlement

Why do so few choose to vote?

We just had a very important election for a new mayor, city councils, school boards and more. But of 1.1 million registered voters, only 68,000 did their part to go vote.

How sad is this? You have one more opportunity to do your duty and vote in the runoffs. Will you do it?

- Jim Ervin, Fort Worth