Letters to the Editor Why does this political cartoonist say it’s only Republicans against vaccines?

Only Republicans get criticized

Another asinine cartoon from Kevin Siers on Tuesday. (9A) Are there no anti-vaxxers among Democrats? This just in: Donald Trump is no longer president.

- Burt Ballentine, Keller

That’s some kind of goodbye

George Sherman, the departing CEO of GameStop is getting a $173 million-plus severance package. (April 27, 6A, “GameStop’s departing CEO to get over $173 million”) Sherman, hired only two years ago, oversaw the closing of almost 1,000 retail stores, with full-time employment dropping from 22,000 to 12,000. Now, GameStop’s board rewards this guy for incompetence at the highest level.

You couldn’t redirect some of those funds to rehiring employees or reopening stores? How about raises for the remaining employees? The board needs to straighten out its priorities.

- Lynn Miller, North Richland Hills

The Vietnamese are captives

April 30 marked the 46th anniversary of the fall of South Vietnam to the communist North Vietnamese. It represents a black mark on American treatment of our allies. For those who labor under the misconception that the war was a historic mistake and political blunder, please be reminded that more than 98 million people remain imprisoned under the communist boot.

- Rick Schwab, Fort Worth

Treat tech companies like gas, water

Big tech companies are in the news lately over charges of censorship. Big tech is a public information utility, like water and electric companies, and should be treated the same. Public utilities must offer service to all customers. Similarly, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Amazon’s book division should not be able, by law, to refuse service to any customer.

Anything a customer wants to say should be allowed at all times with no censorship. I hope the government will realize this and start to regulate Big Tech before censorship becomes permanent.

- Curt Lampkin, Azle

Texas ballet was left out here

I was disappointed that the Star-Telegram ran the lengthy Washington Post story “Dance companies pirouette to streaming services” last Tuesday (8B), with not even a brief mention of a Texas company such as our own Texas Ballet Theater. This world-class professional company has taken choreography to the digital realm.

- Paige Hendricks Russey, Fort Worth

A new wave of pandemic homelessness

The COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Americans with little or no income. Many Texans who never thought they would experience homelessness lost their homes last year. Anyone doing nonprofit work serving unhoused individuals would tell you that their clientele has grown exponentially since last summer.

We must come together and tell our representatives that state-backed detailed data collection is necessary to reduce homelessness. Let’s work together to understand the problem and ensure our efforts to help are effective.

- Emily Daniel, Denton

Hey you: Take care of you

With every media outlet constantly reminding us that the world is doomed, it’s important that we take a step back and realize we need to take care of ourselves before trying to tackle anything larger. Please take a moment to do whatever makes you happy, because at the end of the day, nobody knows what’s best for us except ourselves.

- Marcos Ochoa, Denton

I think the jury’s hand was forced

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. It appears that the finding was correct. But it came with a “national sigh of relief.”

More than 3,000 National Guard members, along with local and state authorities, were in Minneapolis. Some people have suggested that the jury felt responsible to avoid mob violence and destruction.

The trial seems to have reached the right result, but has justice been served when extraneous circumstances coerce a jury to reach a particular verdict?

- Don Trott, Granbury