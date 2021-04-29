Letters to the Editor Just who is this Dan Rodimer, really? He’s not what Texas needs in Congress

Donald Trump didn't really endorse Dan Rodimer in the race for Texas’ 6th District. Associated Press file photo

Rodimer’s story doesn’t add up

Dan Rodimer is running in the 6th Congressional District special election, but questions remain about his ties to the community. Rodimer is originally from New Jersey and ran in two Nevada elections, as recently as 2020, losing both times. Now he has appeared here, just in time to run in another election.

I recently received an ad in the mail suggesting that former President Donald Trump endorsed Rodimer. But Trump actually endorsed Susan Wright in this election.

After Rodimer loses this election, I’m sure he’ll move back to New Jersey. Or Florida. Or Nevada. Or wherever he is from.

- Sloane Collier, Fort Worth

Not what Colleyville really is

As a five-year Colleyville resident and active voter, I’m appalled to hear that a friend of our mayor and City Council members felt comfortable enough to shout racist remarks outside our city hall with council members present. (April 28, 1A, “True Texas Project member says ‘white power’ to candidate”)

These hateful words were directed at a decorated Air Force veteran who honorably served in Iraq. Amyn Gilani is dedicated to serving his community with his cybersecurity expertise and ethical business acumen.

Racist remarks toward anyone of color are abhorrent and intolerable. Colleyville is a great city, but our city officials can do better by publicly denouncing this behavior.

- Laura Leeman, Colleyville

Vote for mayor with experience

Mattie Parker looks like a typical politician to me. Material blasting another mayoral candidate was mailed out on her behalf, and she said she wasn’t aware and did not authorize the contents. If she is elected, she would continue to work for Betsy Price and the powers that be downtown because of her lack of experience.

I am so tired of people who talk well and then prove to lack judgment and common sense. Brian Byrd has a degree in business and the necessary experience. He is honest and cares about our city.

We need a mature, experienced mayor. Now is not the time to take a chance on an inexperienced young person.

- Harriette Paule, Fort Worth

Keep TCC a strong school

Tarrant County is very fortunate to have one of the finest community colleges in the country. It hasn’t happened by accident. It’s taken leadership at the top by trustees such as Conrad Heede.

Tarrant County College provides one of the best values in Texas for a quality education: about $1,800 a year for tuition. TCC also has one of the lower tax rates for community colleges.

With its an annual enrollment of more than 100,000, we need to continue the mission of educating our citizens to perform the jobs that are coming daily to Tarrant County. Reelect Conrad Heede.

- Gary Fickes, Colleyville

No regard for our well-being

My husband and I recently voted early. We approached the check-in table at our nearby voting site and were asked for identification by an older woman and man who were not wearing masks. I asked why they were not following proper safety protocol, and the man replied, “We’re not required to.”

No one asked preliminary questions about COVID-19 exposure, nor were temperatures taken. If the fools in Austin want to pretend to govern by placing everyone’s health in a precarious position, their neglect should not include places that people must visit to exercise their right to vote.

Obviously, we can’t depend on everyone else to use common sense.

- Susan Barth, Arlington