Letters to the Editor Doesn’t the mess at the border mean it’s time to impeach Joe Biden now?

Problems at the U.S. border with Mexico are at President Joe Biden’s feet, writes Dale E. Peterson of Keller. Associated Press file photo

Is it time to move to remove?

President Joe Biden’s border is a mess. How many people coming in are hardened criminals? When a terrorist attack occurs, if it’s traceable to our southern border, will that be an impeachable offense?

- Dale E. Peterson, Keller

No big deal on polluter list

The March 25 front-page story “New maps show biggest polluters in North Texas” gave the impression that permitted operators were doing something wrong and deserved to be on this list, because, well, they’re polluters after all and must be doing something bad, right? But the annual emission inventory means no such thing — all the so-called polluters hold air permits under Texas regulations and publicly report emitted chemicals annually. It’s not a bad boy list.

Paul Quinn College students putting tabulated data into a public geographic information system is laudable, but let’s not sensationalize it.

- John O’Malley, Arlington

Just be fair with the police

Like many, I have concerns about how police use deadly force. But the story line too frequently turns immediately against the officer, with no impartial look at why an encounter turned deadly in the first place.

Many of these incidents could have been avoided, and the victims could still be with us, but for ignoring some very simple guidelines: Don’t run from police, don’t try to arbitrate your case with them and don’t do something stupid to make them think you’re a danger.

If we all interact with officers fairly, they’ll do the same. Make them think you’re a threat, and things get bad real quick.

- William Middleton, Arlington

Church is not for political action

In regards to Bud Kennedy’s Sunday column, “Who goes to church to see political ads or campaign signs? Nobody” (1C): In this country, there is supposed to be separation of church and state to protect our religious beliefs. If Mercy Culture Church and other churches promote political agendas, they should lose their tax-exempt status and start paying taxes. We should not need a bully pulpit to tell us how to vote.

- David Maddy, Graham

Who’s really to blame for this?

I received a campaign mailer on behalf of Fort Worth mayor candidate Mattie Parker alleging that rival Brian Byrd, as a City Council member, moved to defund benefits for families of fallen firefighters and police officers. The real defunding of benefits has taken place under Mayors Betsy Price and Mike Moncrief. At the end of fiscal year 2020, the pension fund had only 50% of what it should under actuarial requirements governing the fund, according to the city’s 2020 annual report.

- William S. Wright, Fort Worth

Flores gets my vote for City Council

Fort Worth City Council member Carlos Flores deserves another term in District 2. He has been helpful and responsive to constituents. Whenever I contact his office, either he or a member of his staff responds within 48 hours. He has helped put me in touch with the right department to get issues addressed.

Flores also scheduled a meeting with homeowners to hear our concerns over rezoning, helped get streetlights on Horseman Road that had been dark for months operating again, and put us in touch with the right people to get two streets in our subdivision repaired. I am happy to vote for Flores for another term.

- George Glaz, Fort Worth