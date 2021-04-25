Letters to the Editor Want to avoid problems with the police? You should just surrender to them

There’s one surefire way not to have problems with police officers, writes Angela Benvenuto of Arlington: Surrender to them. Star-Telegram file photo

Outrageous GOP court hypocrisy

Columnist Kathleen Parker is preemptively castigating President Joe Biden because of her fear that Democrats will add justices on the Supreme Court. (April 21, 17A, “Supreme Court expansion? Biden should remember his own words”)

I noticed that she didn’t mention when the Republicans changed the number of Supreme Court justices, from nine to eight, for almost an entire year. Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed he didn’t want President Barack Obama to select a justice “because it was too near the next election,” then proved that was a lie when Republicans quickly replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg weeks before the 2020 election.

If Republicans can change the number of justices with no repercussions, Democrats should be allowed to do so also.

- Mark K. Bauer, Haslet

What’s wrong with watching?

The rights guaranteed under the First Amendment are not absolute, but it protects the right to peaceably assemble. Street racing may be dangerous, but for the City Council and police chief to determine that the act of watching it is a crime is just plain loony. (April 21, 1A, “Watching a street race in Fort Worth is now a crime”)

What’s next? Banning fans from Texas Motor Speedway?

- Patrick Jenkins, Arlington

Just surrender to the police

If every white, Black or brown American would comply with police, we wouldn’t have officers shooting those resisting arrest. This is not to say that we don’t have rogue cops, but few have gotten out of control. It would help if parents impressed on their children to comply when police officers order them to surrender.

- Angela Benvenuto, Arlington

We need this fresh new energy

City Council District 9 candidate Jared Sloane is young and sincere and would bring a fresh perspective to our city government, which has too long relied on the same people. Jared had governmental experience in Indiana. He is now board chair of the Arts Council of Fort Worth and president of the Alamo Heights Neighborhood Association. He would be a responsible, active council member, and I urge you to consider voting for him.

- Judy Alter, Fort Worth

Neighborhoods come first

Recently, a business owner requested a zoning change from Fort Worth that would have allowed a poker room near neighborhoods, churches and a school. City Council member Jungus Jordan knew this was inappropriate for the area, and residents voiced their opposition as well. At the April 13 council meeting, Jordan moved emphatically to deny this request, and the zoning change was unanimously rejected.

Since becoming our District 6 councilman in 2005, Jordan has been a strong supporter of our neighborhoods. His priorites have always been to listen to residents, maintain our property values and quality of life, and find funding for our police and fire departments. Let’s keep someone with the experience to get things done.

- Ivanna Wiesepape, Fort Worth

Price has been a real asset

With the final days of her tenure as mayor approaching, I want to thank Mayor Betsy Price for her service. Her 10-year commitment to make Fort Worth a better city was awesome.

Thank you for all you have done for Fort Worth. Enjoy retirement. You have earned it.

- Richard Sybesma, Fort Worth

Texas AG is missing in action

Has someone kidnapped Attorney General Ken Paxton? He hasn’t said or done anything stupid in weeks. That’s not like him. Thank goodness we still have Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

I hope that after restricting the vote, gerrymandering congressional districts and making Texas a gun haven, they will take an afternoon to fix the power grid.

- Larry Story, Fort Worth

This is not the 18th century

I am sick at heart at the news of another mass murder. Rep. Kay Granger, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz purport to be pro-life, but that should mean every life, not just a fetus in the womb.

The founders lived in times that were totally different from our world today. We don’t need to hunt our food. We have the police and military to provide protection. It’s time to pass legislation that will help stop gun violence.

- Marilyn Kepner, Fort Worth