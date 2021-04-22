Letters to the Editor Outrageous: Old trees in Colleyville, wildflowers on Trinity River Trail mowed down

“Beautifying” Colleyville Boulevard by getting rid of old trees is not a step up. File illustration

Axing old trees is not beautiful

I strenuously object to not only the cost of the proposed “beautification” of the Colleyville gateway, but also the plan itself. (April 17, 1A, “Highway 26 project in Colleyville hits snag after bid nearly doubles in cost”) The image shared shows the elimination of dozens of old-growth oaks at the northwest corner of John McCain Road and Texas Highway 26. These trees create a desirable entrance and provide shade to walkers and bikers using the Cottonwood Trail.

Put the beautification money into something that will help the people of Colleyville.

- Bob Scott, Colleyville

Who stole all the flowers from us?

Four or five times a week, I walk the Trinity River Trail between the Texas Highway 183 bridge and the Bryant Irvin Road bridge. Recently, I headed to the river to walk the footpath and enjoy the wildflowers. I was shocked and saddened to discover that they had all been mowed, from the base of the levee to the river’s edge — Indian paintbrushes, bluebonnets (our state flower) and other wildflowers too numerous to name.

How could this happen? Who could not appreciate this beautiful display of Texas wildflowers? Does anyone care? Who is responsible?

- Carolyn Sawyer, Fort Worth

Four to serve college district well

Having served 31 years on the board of trustees of the Tarrant County College District, I feel qualified to recommend four nonpartisan candidates in the coming election.

District 1 (Saginaw, Fort Worth northside, downtown Fort Worth, Fort Worth southside): Teresa Ayala.

District 2 (Richland Hills, parts of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, Southlake and Westlake): Conrad Heede.

District 3 (north and central Arlington, parts of Euless and Bedford): Jeannie Deakyne.

District 5 (south Arlington and Mansfield): Leonard Hornsby.

- Louise Appleman, Fort Worth

Polly Walton is getting my vote

Arlington schools trustee Polly Walton consistently listens to all opinions, contemplates board decisions and votes in the interest of the students, parents and staff.

Whether it’s checking on building renovations, opening new schools, meeting with principals and staff or representing Arlington ISD at the local and state level, Polly is a reliable worker.

Knowing that there is no solution that will satisfy everyone, Polly puts kids first while looking to future educational needs and safety. She deserves reelection in Place 1.

- Lana Proctor, Arlington

Leggett would lead for everyone

Tiesa Leggett, candidate for City Council in District 6, has my vote as an advocate for small businesses and all the people of Fort Worth. Our rapidly expanding city needs a viable public transportation solution. As a board member of the Tarrant Transit Alliance, Leggett is committed to equity through transportation and the economic development that comes from responsible transit solutions.

Fort Worth is one of the largest cities in the nation. We must provide everyone, residents and visitors, safe and accessible travel options through our region. I will vote for Tiesa Leggett because she’s not only the best representative for District 6, but also a passionate advocate for the entire city.

- Susie Geissler, Fort Worth