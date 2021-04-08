Letters to the Editor God gave us Earth. Why would we not care for it and the living things it sustains?

God’s greatest creation for us

I try to conserve and care for the environment, though it’s difficult in our culture. Several months ago, the magazine Population Connection published an article about an American company that plowed down a small forest in China to build a factory. When I saw Sunday’s front-page story about the plot in Azle that was removed to build houses, I was reminded of that. (“Cleared site prompts Azle residents to seek tree rules”)

When are we going to learn to care for the Earth? This month, one emphasis for our faith communities is creation justice, care for the Earth and living things on it. I wish there were more concern for this wonderful creation God has blessed us with.

- Judy O’Donnell, Fort Worth

I see no issue with voting here

I don’t believe Texas wants to make it harder for people to vote. All anyone has to do is prove age and citizenship, register in his or her home county, show valid ID at the polling place and mark his or her ballot. For those with valid reasons preventing them from visiting the polling place (age, health, military deployment), absentee ballots may be requested. If these qualifications are met, what’s the problem?

- Lawrence McGuire, Crowley

Granger has worked for us all

Robert Martinez’s Sunday column pointing out the benefits North Texas derives from the military/aviation industry was informative. (5C, “Lockheed’s F-35 program remains vital to US security, Fort Worth’s local economy”) We can credit Rep. Kay Granger for keeping this asset rooted in Fort Worth. We have been threatened over and over with the loss of this major part of our economy, and the congresswoman has each time negotiated to keep our military base here and to keep Lockheed building planes. We have been fortunate to have her fighting that battle.

- Wanda Conlin, Fort Worth

Voters’ real desires second thoughts

According to Monday’s Star-Telegram front page, some major concerns for Tarrant voters are mass transit, crumbling infrastructure and potable water. (“Rail, buses, mobility emerge as issues in Fort Worth elections”) And there seems to be plenty of agreement around the state on these concerns. So, why, in the absence of significant voter fraud in last year’s election, is the Texas Legislature so fixated on “election integrity” laws?

- Owen Daniel, Fort Worth

They can still find ways to vote

I’m 82 and have an above-average formal education, so I can’t understand how shortening the early voting period, discontinuing drive-by voting, not handing out snacks and water and not sending absentee ballots to those who do not request them discriminates against anyone or limits voting. Anyone who is qualified and really wants to vote can do so. All this opposition to clarifying and, yes, strengthening voting procedures is progressive Democrats’ effort to manipulate what should be fair and honest elections. I also can’t understand why Major League Baseball and corporations oppose actions to clarify and strengthen voting procedures. I guess I need to live another 25 years or so and go get a PhD.

- Roger Campbell, Burleson

Phony fraud claims are tiresome

“Jim Crow 2.0 will not stand” predicted the headline of Leonard Pitts Jr.’s April 2 column. (13A) We don’t know the outcome of Republican efforts to cheat voters out of their right to vote. His facts, however, stand: There is no evidence of the voter fraud Republicans describe. There is plenty of evidence of Republicans pulling every trick in the books to deny voting to Americans of color.

- Loveta Eastes, Benbrook