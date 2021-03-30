Letters to the Editor There’s only one solution for the border: Get back to Trump’s immigration policies

Donald Trump had it right about the southern border, writes Lucille Bida of Arlington. Associated Press file photo

Guns are not the problem here

As expected, the left is attacking the Second Amendment again. The spotlight is again on AR-style rifles. According to the FBI, in a recent year, 464 people were killed with rifles (ARs and others), while thousands were killed by handguns. Mexico has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, and we all know how safe that country is, right?

- Rickey Medlock, Fort Worth

Focus on mental health issues

Gun violence is not the problem — mental health is. How many more deadly episodes will we endure before PTSD, ADD, ADHD and road rage are addressed with a plan to recognize, respond to, understand, manage and support those living with such conditions? We cannot continue to turn a blind eye.

- Karyn Bliss, Haslet

Help us see the real picture

In the 1970s, the United Kingdom launched a major nationwide public awareness ad campaign showing horrific pictures of survivors of car wrecks who had not been wearing seat belts, displaying their disfigured faces and maimed limbs. High-profile celebrities promoted proper seat belt use. The campaign was very successful, dramatically lowering casualty rates and eventually leading shocked and outraged citizens to persuade Parliament to pass a law requiring seat belt use.

How about a similar campaign here, but with graphic pictures of the victims of mass shootings, showing the backs of their heads blown away? That’s what a military-style weapon like the AR-15 is designed to do.

- Silas O Hughes Jr., Fort Worth

Granger voted against Fort Worth

On Sunday, Mayors Betsy Price and Eric Johnson wrote about the many benefits their cities would receive from Congress’ recently passed pandemic aid legislation. (5C, “Take it from mayors: How COVID-19 relief law helps Fort Worth and Dallas”) These ranged from allowing the cities to continue aid to small businesses and nonprofits to providing local governments with the tools to vaccinate more Texans.

As they wrote: “These much-needed resources will be a huge boost and will help the robust Dallas-Fort Worth economy rebound much faster — while also lifting up the most vulnerable.”

So why did U.S. Rep. Kay Granger vote against this bill?

- Gary Futoma, Benbrook

Get back to Trump’s policies

Thank you for publishing John Kass’ commentary, “Biden called for the border surge and now he owns it,” in the Thursday eEdition. Kass wrote everything I was going to say.

Donald Trump’s policies, such as “Remain in Mexico” and building the border wall, were working until President Joe Biden canceled them. Kass also addressed ABC reporter Martha Raddatz’s interview with a migrant who said he wouldn’t have come to the U.S. except for Biden and noted that when Biden was vice president, the Obama administration deported plenty of immigrants.

- Lucille Bida, Arlington

We can’t power electric cars

As we seem to be racing toward battery-powered cars for everyone, shouldn’t someone get started on rebuilding the electrical grid? The grids in some neighborhoods “brown out” on hot summer days. Imagine if you add a half-dozen Level 2 charging stations.

Some auto manufacturers are opting for systems with faster charging and even higher electrical demand. Perhaps we should reconsider shutting all those nasty fossil-fuel power plants. Or maybe the hydrogen option deserves another look.

- James Anderson, North Richland Hills