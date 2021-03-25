Letters to the Editor Texas, we aren’t fighting the government. We’re fighting deadly COVID-19

Wearing a mask in public isn’t a constitutional issue. It’s about public health. Associated Press file photo

No simple immigration fix

I applaud the Star-Telegram for publishing Amy B. Wang’s news story outlining the complexity of the situation at our southern border. (March 22, 1A, “‘Border is closed,’ security chief says as crossings surge”)

President Joe Biden has inherited an almost impossible situation after years of unfair immigration laws that offered no legal, reasonable path to citizenship. And unlike his predecessor, he is seeking a more humane approach to a human crisis. He will not expel vulnerable children into Mexico.

Complex times call for a plan that can address complexity, as well as patience by all Americans, so that we can say, in the words of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that “we secured our border and we have upheld our values and our principles as a nation.”

- Emily Fairbanks, Arlington

A fight for our actual lives

Some citizens have complained that the government has violated the Constitution by taking away their freedom to go where they want and to do what they want. Let’s be clear: It’s the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted our personal liberties, not the government.

We are in a war against a virus that has killed more than 540,000 of our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers. Just like during World War II, the government is calling upon each of us to do our part as patriots to fight this war. Only after the vast majority of our citizens have been fully vaccinated can we defeat COVID-19 and regain our personal freedoms.

- James Fennell, Arlington

Do I really mean this letter?

I congratulate the Star-Telegram on publishing “Groundless claims on Trump gain believers in North Texas” by Annie Gowen of The Washington Post. (March 23, 1A) Her getting access to postings on a private Facebook page and making them public is honorable and justified by the political agenda.

The rehash of what occurred Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., gave new insights into North Texans. A reporter who sits inside the D.C. Beltway bubble gives a true picture of North Texans.

I trust the editors know sarcasm when they read it, or is that lost in journalism schools?

- Antonio Lopez, Fort Worth

Shut down illicit massage business

Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of the Atlanta massage parlor killings. Robert Aaron Long has admitted to the crime, and his reason for his murderous actions must prompt comprehensive investigations of the prolific itinerant sex-trafficking industry.

Young Asian women are recruited and imported from abroad for this sexual servitude business because it’s so lucrative. It’s so common that those caught often simply switch locations and set up shop again for their pimping and pandering. It’s nothing more than an industry of lust.

- Delbert Cantrell, Fort Worth

Please, retire this British relic

It amazes me to hear the talk about the desire for diversity in the British monarchy. The harsh reality is that the British monarchy, with membership based on either the luck of birth or a marriage proposal, is not compatible with diversity.

If Britons want diversity, they need to abolish the monarchy and the entire obsolete nobility class. It’s ridiculous to tax the general population so a bunch of stuffy “noble” people can spend their lives in luxury.

But I won’t hold my breath for the Brits to abolish their beloved institution.

- Mike Jones, Fort Worth