Letters to the Editor I’m thankful for my COVID-19 vaccine. But what about my homebound husband?

The biggest border policy

We know there’s a lot of people who want to come to the U.S. across our southern border.

But here’s the big difference between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden: We know that Biden is going to work toward a solution using the best people for the best reasons and that politics is not part of his equation.

The Trump policy of separating children from their parents at our border was a permanent stain on the moral leadership of our country. If Biden does nothing else after banning this practice, I’ll be proud I voted for him.

- Mark K. Bauer, Haslet

Not everyone can get out

I am the caregiver for my husband, and I’m very grateful that I received my coronavirus vaccine. But for my homebound husband, it’s not been easy. When I registered him with Tarrant County Public Health, I put in detailed information about his health issues and informed the department that he was unable to leave our home.

We received notification that he could get his vaccine at Texas Health Resources in Euless. When I called the hotline to let them know he would not be able to travel there, I was told there was no option for the homebound.

Our county commissioners need to come up with a plan. Nursing homes were addressed. Let’s not forget the homebound.

- Margaret Terrell, Fort Worth

I don’t get this Dallas move

So, where was Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas last month when thousands of Texans were without water, power and heat? I just don’t get this type of support for those here illegally. (March 18, 1A, “Abbott blasts Biden in Dallas as center readies to host migrant teens”)

- Vince Bonano, Fort Worth

A proven way for big fixes

There is a better way for Congress to tackle our huge infrastructure needs than simply allocating funds: Lawmakers should seed the needed investment by reestablishing the National Infrastructure Bank. This has been done four times in the past, and always ended returning a profit on the investment. We need about $5 trillion in highways, roads, bridges, schools and water projects, all of which could be funded through the bank. It could also fund private investment such as high speed rail and broadband internet access.

This is a commonsense method to pay for needed projects without adding to our federal deficit.

- Gary Buresh, Arlington

Against pork, not against Texans

Don’t believe the letter published Sunday that said Republicans voted against Texans’ interests in unanimously opposing the COVID-19 relief bill. (4C) Republicans did not vote against helping individuals, schools, children or your jobs. They voted against the overwhelming amount of pork that smothered the COVID-19 bill.

If the funding to help those affected by COVID-19 was presented as a separate bill, I bet Republicans would have supported it. As it is, they were the only lawmakers concerned with the huge debt and wasteful spending of our tax money.

- Susan Kennemer, Fort Worth

It’s so much better in the dark

The united steps taken by the city of Fort Worth, Downtown Fort Worth and the business community in support of the “Lights Out, Fort Worth” initiative to cut down on nighttime light pollution is an exemplary model for other Texas cities. March 16, star-telegram.com, “Downtown Fort Worth will go ‘Lights Out’ this spring and fall to save migrating birds”)

The community’s commitment to harmony in nature and the built environment contributes to Fort Worth’s unique spaces and sustainable quality of life.

Fort Worth is protecting dark skies while educating the public on minimizing light pollution — the least talked-about yet most easily-reversible form of pollution. Light pollution affects our visual environment, greenhouse gas emissions, wildlife migratory and breeding patterns, and even driving conditions.

Scenic Texas, Scenic Fort Worth and our colleagues across the state applaud Fort Worth.

There’s no question why the stars at night really are bigger and brighter there.

- Sarah Tober, Austin