Letters to the Editor Razor wire is no look for Washington. Secure the US Capitol with smarter methods

This is not the view visitors to the capital of the United States of America should see. The Associated Press

Holding my breath for improvement

I was amused by the artist’s rendering of the proposed Texas 26 improvements in Colleyville. (March 14, 1C, “Colleyville works on project for beautification of highway”) Like others who live in the area, I have experienced construction on this highway in the past and will be delighted to see these improvements — probably in the year 2075.

- Tom Fenimore, Hurst

Democrats obstructing? Ha

Mark Thiessen’s column Sunday blaming President Joe Biden for the lack of bipartisanship in Congress was laughable. (4C, “Attention, conservatives: We can’t count on Manchin”) Republicans refused for the eight years of the Obama administration to work in a bipartisan way. Remember Sen. Mitch McConnell said his top goal was to make Barack Obama a one-term president? The GOP voted in lockstep to block Obama’s agenda.

So, no: It’s not Biden who doesn’t want bipartisanship. It was and is the GOP.

- Charles Clines, North Richland Hills

I’m happy GOP said no to bill

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation that Democrats enacted directs too little to directly fighting the virus. Much of it was for things such as paying federal workers their full salaries for staying home with out-of-school children, billions of dollars for union pensions and billions to states that have overrun their budgets. The 600-page bill contained so much pork, it squealed.

I am glad no Republicans voted for this. Our national debt continues to rise, and at some point, it will have to be repaid.

- Glenda Patrick, Benbrook

Don’t let this fabric get torn

Gov. Greg Abbott says election integrity is necessary to “protect the fabric of our democracy.” (March 16, 1A, “Abbott, Democrats hold events on election laws, voting access”) He acknowledges that he is not aware of any 2020 election outcomes that were altered by fraud.

His proposed legislation calls for (among other restrictions) no voter registration applications mailed to people unless they request them and no temporary voting structures or drive-thru ballot drop-off locations.

The fabric of our democracy must welcome all eligible voters — without impediment and without suppression.

- Cynthia Q. Boyd, Fort Worth

Wrong look at U.S. Capitol

Let’s start a different conversation about security at the U.S. Capitol. While we may disagree on the need, miles of 7-foot fencing and militarized personnel sends the wrong message about the country’s house.

How about a significant investment in security cameras and rapid-response teams? I’m sure security experts would have more ideas. Let’s come together around the idea that the Capitol should be secure but not militarized and exclusionary.

- Bob Scott, Colleyville

We must protect the vote

I strongly support H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which would support our right to vote and make voter registration and the voting process as accessible as possible. We should never have to fear going to a polling place or sending in an absentee ballot request.

Since my retirement, I have been a volunteer deputy registrar helping to educate people about voting and providing them with registration forms. I have also been a poll worker and on the ballot board. I have sworn an oath to support voter registration, provide a safe space for citizens to vote and ensure ballots are appropriately counted.

H.R. 1 is great legislation and must be passed.

- Marilyn Kepner, Fort Worth