Letters to the Editor Would you just quit whining and worrying about dropping Texas’ mask mandate?

Want to keep wearing a mask? Go right ahead. Associated Press file photo

We don’t force people in America

On Clarence E. Hill Jr.’s column on “The Eyes of Texas,” it’s disappointing to me that the University of Texas is bowing to the elites who threaten with their checkbooks and employment opportunities. (March 8, 1B, “UT shouldn’t force athletes to sing problematic school song”)

The university administration must make concessions to a racist past. Moving some statues does nothing to sugarcoat the venom found in letters threatening players to stand, obey, show respect, do as you’re told. That really is a plantation mentality.

As white people, we should show more support and say this isn’t right. By staying silent, we are condoning racist attitudes.

- Mary Jo Kimball, Weatherford

Why didn’t they complain before?

I find it interesting that the University of Texas song “The Eyes of Texas” was not an issue for Black student athletes for decades. If the song and what it represents is so offensive, why did any of the Black student athletes decide to come to UT?

- Bob Cosby, Fort Worth

COVID-19 relief bill is porky

Following the ridiculous process used in passing the latest COVID-19 relief bill, some wonder what all is included in the legislation. Why does this touted bill contain so much not for direct COVID-19 relief? Your March 7 “Highlights of the relief bill” (5A) mentions nothing about its non-coronavirus-related spending.

Included are massive pork barrel items and bailouts for grossly mismanaged states such as California and New York. Why would representatives sell out their constituents this way while hiding behind the pandemic?

- Larry Bennington, Mansfield

Quit worrying about the masks

All you mask-mandate hand-wringers know that you can still wear masks, double mask if you want, and a lot of businesses will still require them. If you don’t feel comfortable going where masks are not required, don’t go. It’s an amazing concept called personal choice.

And, of course, many other states didn’t have mask mandates at all. Also, you don’t talk about people coming across the border testing positive and being released into our communities. But let’s worry about Billy Bob eating at Chili’s?

- Chuck Fiedler, Haslet

Quit whining about access

We’re sick of hearing that certain areas aren’t getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone has a phone and can register. For the price of a pack of cigarettes, you can get a ride to the vaccination sites. No one is excluded. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

- Rebecca A. Hutchison, North Richland Hills

Conversion therapy is abusive

Texas lawmakers are pushing legislation that would prohibit conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors. Conversion therapy sees non-heterosexual sexual orientation as a mental illness and hopes to force individuals into being straight. The practice is unethical and harmful to children’s well-being. Often, children have no choice in attending the therapy and suffer subsequent mental and emotional trauma.

Our youth deserve the liberty of learning to understand and love themselves, without fear of being experimented on. Please get involved today and protect the youth who cannot protect themselves.

- Jake Atterson, Austin