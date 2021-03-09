Letters to the Editor The mandate isn’t lifted, but the masks already are. Texas, you’re scaring me

Masks? What masks? Texans are already ditching them. The Associated Press

Our guard is already let down

I went to a cafe for breakfast Friday, and four of the five waitresses were not wearing masks after doing so for the past year. At two grocery stores, I would estimate that at least 15% of customers were not wearing masks after a year of almost 100% compliance. The mandate won’t even be lifted until March 10.

So much for the governor’s idea that people will do the responsible thing on their own. He may be too trusting or ignorant of how to lead, but either way, the result is dangerous.

- Michael Pound, Cleburne

COVID-19 danger with immigrants

President Joe Biden said that the governors who have ended mask mandates display “Neanderthal thinking.” What about Democrats allowing thousands of children and adults into our country without COVID-19 tests? The government has allowed immigrants known to have the coronavirus into our country — 6% of 108 surveyed in one report.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan reported that Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 300 people entering the country illegally in just 18 hours in Laredo. In the middle of a pandemic, not a single person wore protective equipment.

How will we reach herd immunity with Biden’s immigration agenda?

- Donna Bierd, Keller

Follow the facts, not politics

Thank you to the multiple experts who expressed so clearly and completely the problems with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end the mask mandate in their Sunday column, “Gov. Abbott, where’s the evidence that it’s safe to end Texas’ mask mandate?” (5C) This team based its assertions on facts and scientific evidence. It is unclear on what Abbott based his statements and his decision, but the possibilities are disturbing: money, power, ignorance or future political aspirations.

The decision is certainly not based on facts or sound expert advice. Does Abbott believe in science? Do you?

Do the research and then, please, wear your masks, whether required or not.

- Janet Cox, Fort Worth

Public servants’ pay out of whack

Thank you, Richard Greene, for your column justifying the pittance paid to our mayors and council members. (Feb. 28, 5B, “Before you raise pay for councils, mayors in Texas cities, consider this”) Now, let’s talk about why our county commissioners, who perform a similar public service, receive salaries of $183,000, benefits and a car allowance? The governor makes just $153,750.

- Kelvin Johnson, Crowley

Do what’s best for learners

As a 27-year public school teacher and counselor, I worked in a district that placed non-English speakers in schools by their residential attendance zones. These students were offered English as a Second Language classes for two periods a day but mainstreamed for the rest. This was not a best practice.

When it comes to the Fort Worth ISD’s International Newcomer Academy, I agree with teacher Whitney Peters, who compared sending these students in different schools to throwing non-swimmers into the deep end of a pool. (March 7, 1A, “Uncertainty surrounds district’s plan to move newcomer academy”)

The emotional trauma of being uprooted to a new country is exacerbated by attending mainstream classes. The district should keep these students on one campus, with peers in the same situation.

- Nicki Morgan, Saginaw