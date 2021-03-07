Letters to the Editor Civic irresponsibility or personal choice? Star-Telegram readers talk Texas reopening

Is Gov. Greg Abbott doing right by Texas? EFE

Why throw away sacrifice?

Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to open the state 100% is unconscionable, when hospitals are still so busy, when 93% of Texas residents are unvaccinated against COVID-19, when so many people have not left their homes for a year doing our part to try to slow the spread of this pandemic, when thousands and thousands of people are still trying to recover from the damage of a week of sub-freezing temperatures.

Do your part, Governor — we are doing ours.

- Beth Lahaie, North Richland Hills

It’s about responsibility

Thank you to the Star-Telegram for publishing the rest of the story. Much of the news media has reported that Gov. Greg Abbott said masks will no longer be required. But they’ve omitted that his directive also says: “Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

Abbott’s message is for people to take individual responsibility to protect themselves and those around them instead of being controlled by a government mandate. Let’s hope enough will be responsible for their actions to protect all.

- D.R. Moore, Fort Worth

Repoening timing is all wrong

Just before spring break, when young people who have not been vaccinated will be gathering, Gov. Greg Abbott has removed the mask mandate and allowed businesses to open at 100%. Add in St. Patrick’s Day, and if that is not a recipe for catastrophe, I don’t know what is.

We will regret the results of this decision. Wear a mask, save a life. It could be a loved one of yours.

I plan to patronize places whose owners have more sense than the governor and will require masks.

- Cecelia Gilbreath, Fort Worth

Abbott is doing the right thing

I am tired of knee-jerk reactions to sound bites in the news. Gov. Greg Abbott simply removed the state mandate for masks, not individual responsibilities. People and businesses have the freedom to wear masks, social distance and avoid groups. There are 254 counties in this state, and it makes no sense for some to be subject to a statewide mandate.

If Texans are the self-reliant and good people we believe them to be, they will evaluate the situations they encounter and make the correct decisions. Abbott is doing an exceptional job leading us through this gantlet.

- Lee S. Anderson, Fort Worth

Time to expand Medicaid here

Medicaid should be expanded to all uninsured adults in Texas this year. Texas has the nation’s highest rate of individuals without health insurance, and it is one of only 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid for uninsured adults. About 1 in 3 uninsured Texans could be covered, with the federal government paying 90% of the cost.

Texas is turning down $10 billion of federal funding every year. This means that Texans are paying for Medicaid expansion in other states without getting the benefit. Please contact your state senators and representatives and demand Medicaid expansion.

- Helen Ellison, Fort Worth

College football is money, period

Clarence Hill’s March 3 commentary, “Texas boosters threaten to withhold funds over UT song” (1B) speaks volumes: Money talks at UT-Austin. The big boosters intend to have their say in the social struggle for equity.

Consider that the proceeds from major college football are tax free. Football has virtually nothing to do with education. It is big business and should be taxed like any other business.

- Owen Daniel, Fort Worth

Socialism helped lead to her death

My heart goes out to the family of Tamara Mendoza, and I ache for what must have been her anguish and frustration at struggling to earn a living in a foreign country. (March 1, 1A, “Venezuelan immigrant who chased ‘American dream’ died in pileup”)

But she was here as a direct result of unrestrained popular socialism in Venezuela. That socialism that has destroyed democratic principles for supposed economic fairness. It’s a system that always results in a dictatorship of unprincipled cronies. Mendoza was a victim of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro just as sure as if he were at the wheel of one of those speeding trucks. It can happen here if the American public doesn’t sharpen up.

- Curtis Basham, Fort Worth