Letters to the Editor Texans have sacrificed so much. Reopening everything too soon could throw it all away

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision could set Texas back immeasurably. AP

The wrong choice at this time

My wife and I received our second vaccine shots in February. We have slowly started returning to normal. We ate in our first restaurant last week, are heading back to church this weekend and planning to attend a movie in the next few weeks. I sympathize with business owners who have adapted to the changing world and am anxious for them to get back to full time. We are so close to being past the worst of this and wish we could continue the mask mandate through May.

We will not patronize any business that does not require masks. Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision seems to be more about his political future and less about the health of Texans. (March 3, 1A, “Abbott lifts mask mandate, limits on capacity”)

- Bill Donaldson, Hurst

Jump the gun, lose ground

Gov. Greg Abbott’s order is akin to taking your foot off the accelerator in a car race before the checkered flag. It is inane to suddenly stop wearing masks and allow all businesses to open as if nothing is wrong. Deaths are still occurring and folks are still contracting the disease, albeit at a lower incidence.

The vaccination program is starting to work and preventive methods are working, but we still looking down the tunnel at the light.

- Mark H. Zeitlin, Denton

Give examiner benefit of doubt

Regarding Sunday’s front-page story, “Chief deputy examiner suspended from doing autopsies in homicides,” about the chief deputy medical examiner: As a prosecutor investigator in Austin, I went to more than 150 autopsies over five years. I do not know the Fort Worth medical examiner, but autopsies are extensive, exhausting and meticulous. If the medical examiner has been doing this 40 years, I have no doubt he is worn out. I’m not defending him, but I understand how mistakes could have been made standing on his feet doing multiple autopsies for four decades.

Dedicated forensic doctors do an amazing job under extreme pressure. Even with diligent work, pathologists often reach different conclusions. Maybe the benefit of doubt should be given until all the facts are in.

- John C. Ludlum, Fort Worth

Dedicated help in the pandemic

A lot has been written during the pandemic and the winter storm about the people who helped others: firefighters, police, EMTs and more. Another group has been overlooked, but should never be undervalued: MHMR of Tarrant County, which is there for people with mental health, intellectual or developmental difficulties. These people are among most vulnerable parts of our population.

There is no time off from taking care of these Texans, many of whom spend their lives on the fringe of society. Case workers help clients through the mazes of health services, social services and disability benefits to help them make their own way.

Thank you to the staff of MHMR. We appreciate what you do.

- Pat Little Wood, Fort Worth

Independence is about values

Please consider supporting Rep. Kyle Biedermann’s measure for a referendum on Texas independence. The resolution does note call for a vote to leave the union or “secede.” If Texans were to vote in favor, a committee would be formed to study the issue.

This is not about the 2020 election. One of the largest political organizations, the Texas National Movement, has been advocating for Texas independence for more than 15 years.

I am a twice-honorably discharged Army infantry and Desert Storm veteran. This vote simply affirms that Texans wish to preserve and strengthen American values and be prepared if the federal government further erodes our cherished freedoms.

- Jack Reynolds, Azle