Letters to the Editor Trump supporters need to be ‘reprogrammed’ now? The left has a tolerance problem

Diversity seems to be a one-way street to liberals.

Diversity doesn’t extend to right

Democrats espouse that diversity is paramount to their philosophy. But they forget it quickly when it comes to conservatives. Voices on the left have suggested that conservatives need to be “reprogrammed.”

During Donald Trump’s presidency, members of his administration were forced to leave restaurants by protesters. Additionally, stores have quit selling products from companies run by Trump supporters. What’s happened to the diversity they tout in their corporate policy manuals?

Many years ago, Hillary Clinton called millions of Republican voters “deplorables.” My guess is that diversity only counts if you agree with liberals.

- Richard Downey, Euless

A good use for empty space

We just came from Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth. It was shocking to see so many empty storefronts. The mall has parking lots all around the south end.

It would be a great place to set up a vaccine hub for Tarrant County that would serve the entire west side with a whole lot less traffic.

- Don Bressman, Benbrook

We can’t afford these raises

An increase in the federal minimum wage would just put us into a futile loop. Entry-level workers would get $15 an hour, and then experienced workers would demand to make more than new employees. The cost of products and services would go up to pay for the raises. Entry-level workers need to gain skills and knowledge so they can move up.

- Eva Snapka, Arlington

Three cheers for Tarrant County

Kudos to the Tarrant County Public Health department for being so proactive in caring for residents. We are fortunate to live in a county where there was extensive early planning for acquiring and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dallas and other area counties are far behind Tarrant. I have friends and family in the 1B category around the country who have been unable to get the vaccine because there is insufficient supply.

Tarrant County made the registration process easy and continues to expand the program, adding new sites. The dedicated public health department staff and workers from many other departments are doing dual duty. Firefighters from every city in the county are working on their days off. Police officers and volunteers are also making this effort a success.

- Judy Billard, Bedford

Shoe on the other foot

I have one question for the 50 Republican U.S. senators about to vote in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump: If Barack Obama had said the same things that Trump said Jan. 6 before the Capitol riots while he was president, in the same context and with the same results, how would you vote?

Yeah, that’s what I thought.

- Larry Story, Fort Worth

Priority to get the vaccine

Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja is concerned about having enough vaccine distribution sites. If we want our teachers to be safe and are serious about resuming in-person instruction, let’s prioritize all school staff, close schools for one day and use high school and middle school campuses to inoculate them. Those who refuse the shot should not be allowed to enter campuses. Virtual instruction can continue in the three weeks between vaccine doses.

Vaccine availability for educators and support staff needs to dramatically improve.

- Janet Marie Cox, Fort Worth