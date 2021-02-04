Letters to the Editor Right to free speech or poor judgment? Readers weigh in on Rep. Roger Williams

See two giants in American art

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art has the most extraordinary exhibit of two of America’s most beloved artists: “Mythmakers: The Art of Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington.” The exhibition showcases the Carter’s impressive collection of works by both artists, particularly Remington’s, and many works from museums and private collections around the country that have never before been shown together.

The newly renovated exhibition space allows ample room for visitors to comfortably socially distance, and face masks are required. There is no admission charge at the Carter. The exhibition runs through Feb. 28. It should not be missed

- Ronald Parrish, Fort Worth

The leftward tilt is irritating

Last Friday’s Opinion page was typically left wing. Leonard Pitts Jr. wrote: “We watched the Republican Party slide ever deeper into a morass of political extremism, screwball conspiracies, alternate facts and ambient rage incompatible with responsible governance.” (11A, “What’s it going to take to shock the GOP back to itself at last?”) If that doesn’t describe the Democrats during the Donald Trump presidency, I don’t know what does.

Bret Stephens wrote: “What can bring dictatorships down is a credible domestic opposition that galvanizes public indignation through acts of exposure, mockery and heroic defiance.” (”A foreign policy doctrine for Biden: Put dissidents first”) He was talking about foreign countries, but what happened Jan. 6 was the same thing.

I’ve subscribed for 30 years, and this opinion page was the last straw. The whole paper is slanted to the left. But that’s what the mainstream media is these days.

- Gerald T. Adams, Fort Worth

The wrong call on Roger Williams

I disagree with your editorial on TCU and Rep. Roger Williams. (Feb. 3, 13A, “Effort to oust Congressman Williams from TCU board is too much”) He showed himself to be a man of poor judgment by objecting to an election that was proved to be legal and accurate. Williams chose to cast doubt on it.

TCU doesn’t need people who act carelessly, undermine fair elections and promote themselves.

- David T. Walker, Bedford

Williams should speak freely

One of our most cherished values is our freedom of speech. Rep. Roger Williams used his to oppose the recent outcome of our 2020 presidential election. That’s his right. I am a TCU graduate. Williams is an outstanding leader with wonderful character, humility and civility, and we need to support his freedom of speech. It is wrong for faculty and others to seek his removal from the Board of Trustees because they do not agree with his political beliefs and convictions.

- Danny Souder, Colleyville

Race isn’t the key factor here

The story, “Even in poorer neighborhoods, the wealthy are lining up for vaccine,” in Wednesday’s eEdition Extra Extra section suggests racist intent. (6A) We’ve all been told to get our names on any and all lists for the vaccine but this article makes it sound like white people are denying people of color access to it.

It cites population percentages by race, but fails to list the percentages who are eligible for the shot in groups 1A and 1B. That, along with the documented reluctance of minorities to receive the vaccine, is critical for any kind of analysis.

I want everyone to receive the vaccine, but this sounds like race-baiting to me.

- Connie Cranford, Burleson