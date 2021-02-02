Letters to the Editor Where was the Star-Telegram’s celebration of Amy Coney Barrett’s strength?

Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Associated Press file photo

Why not stand up for Barrett too?

I enjoyed the editorial on the Grand Prairie school district’s apology and the following backlash for the “Chucks and pearls” photo, and I agree that knee-jerk reactions are keeping public discourse about policy in the tank. (Jan. 28, 9A, “Grand Prairie schools blew it with apology for teachers’ ‘pearls and Chucks’ photo”)

It would have been even better to have read a similar piece when the Girl Scouts were pilloried for congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on her Supreme Court nomination. Both she and Vice President Kamala Harris are examples of strong, successful women who have earned their positions in our world. Many of us who lean to the right politically would really enjoy more balanced opinions on your pages.

- Teresa Moore, Fort Worth

What if they were Trump supporters?

I would have loved to have seen the Star-Telegram’s editorial in 2016 if Grand Prairie students had showed up wearing MAGA caps.

- Patsy R. Abbott, Grapevine

It’s not politics — it’s the misconduct

Rep. Roger Williams complains that the TCU Board of Trustees wants to stifle free speech and doesn’t want him on the board because he’s a conservative. (Jan. 31, 1A, “Williams says ‘liberal’ TCU faculty attacking free speech”) He complains about socialism. But the push to remove him is because of his objection to the presidential election results, even after the riot on the Capitol. All the states certified their votes, and more than 50 judges threw out cases that tried to prove fraudulent voting despite lacking any evidence.

The board has known Williams is a conservative for years, and his political leaning has never been an issue. It was him joining the conspiracy theorists who believe the election was stolen. TCU doesn’t need that person on its board.

- Charles Clines, North Richland Hills

No longer proud of this GOP

I was always proud to be an American and a Texan. I thought I had the best of all worlds. And I used to be a Republican. Now, a freshman congresswoman from Georgia seriously opines that Democratic leaders of Congress should be executed. A Texas state representative files a bill to allow a referendum on seceding from the union.

Is it a coincidence that both of these examples of brilliance are Republicans? Or did Donald Trump’s example give them permission to take leave of their senses?

- William Lawrence, North Richland Hills

Katarina Lindley is not a kook

I thought the idea of a commentary was to present an opinion, back it up with facts and let the reader decide if it’s a reasonable conclusion. It seems to me that Bud Kennedy thinks throwing in negative words and pointing out that a person you disagree with was born in a foreign country are evidence of wrongdoing. (Jan. 31, 1B, “Area school trustee helped spread ‘Stop the Steal’ nonsense”)

Kennedy also points out the doctor he was writing about, Brock Independent School District trustee Katarina Lindley, espoused using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. I am assuming Kennedy thinks that makes her a quack.

Lindley condemned the Jan. 6 Capitol violence and did not participate in it, but she was portrayed as a kook.

- Randy Weeks, Roanoke