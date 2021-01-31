Letters to the Editor Editorial got it wrong on Kamala Harris honor: School policy shouldn’t play politics

Teachers at Andrew Jackson Middle School wore ‘Chucks and pearls’ in honor of the first female vice president, Kamala Harris, on Jan. 20.

Tarrant County is doing awful

Kudos to reporter Brian López for his vigilance in keeping Star-Telegram subscribers informed about Tarrant County’s inept distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. I did not get the county’s errant email, but I wanted to check my status by entering my registration number on the website. My wife and I then spent an hour trying to find the registration number, but it was not discoverable.

Coupled with the Commissioners Court’s decision to discriminate by ZIP code, I’m upset enough to make significant political contributions to any commissioner’s opponent.

- Chuck Noteboom, Fort Worth

Tarrant County is doing great

I just got my second vaccine shot, and I couldn’t be happier. There was a line at the Tarrant County Resource Connection, of course, but it kept moving. The volunteers policing the line outside were helpful and good-humored. Inside, the story was the same.

Based on news coverage I have seen, Tarrant County seems to have its stuff together. I’m thankful to live where I do

- Rick Wells, Fort Worth

School policy is school policy

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board says the Grand Prairie School District flunked by apologizing for a newsletter photo of teachers wearing “pearls and Chucks” to honor Vice President Kamala Harris. (Jan. 28, 9A, “Grand Prairie schools blew it with apology for teachers’ ‘pearls and Chucks’ photo”)

The district apparently has a policy that employees should be apolitical at all times. That does not mean “unless there is a black woman as vice president.” It means stay neutral.

You know good and well that if a group of teachers had celebrated Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 in a similar manner, there would have been cries of racism and for the offenders to be fired.

Having rules that certain groups are allowed to break is not a good example for schoolchildren.

- Steve Himes, Fort Worth

I’ll never forgive Jane Fonda

The Jan. 27 Star-Telegram noted that Jane Fonda will receive a special Golden Globe Award. (2A, “People”) On behalf of thousands of Vietnam veterans, I voice great concern that this traitor is considered for any award. I am shocked that the world has forgotten the photo of her sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun. I will always consider her a collaborator and turncoat.

- Joe Wade, Fort Worth

A North Side treasure’s gift

Wednesday’s front-page story about Santos Aguilera was a great example of how a life can affect a community by activating love all around. (“Santos Aguilera, famous for hole-in-the-wall cafe on North Side, dies at 93”) It showed his love for people and how that love came back to him when he needed help. What a beautiful story.

- Connie Navarro, Fort Worth

This is how policing is done

I’m proud of the Arlington police officer who was assaulted by three teenagers and a 12-year-old. (Jan. 28, 6A, “Teens arrested in beating, robbery of off-duty officer”) He was strong, brave and wise enough to let the four drive away without firing his handgun.

This self-control is admirable, and the Arlington Police Department deserves credit for recruiting and training him well.

- Jean Humphreys, Arlington

US presidents not meant to be kings

In his first week in office, President Joe Biden issued more than 40 executive orders. The last several presidents have issued such fiats as if this country were a monarchy instead of a constitutional republic.

The power of making law is vested in the Congress, which has abrogated its power to the executive to make law, declare war or make spending decisions.

We should all be concerned that if this trend continues, the Congress will further atrophy into a useless but expensive body.

- Rick Weintraub, Mansfield

Right on, Ted Cruz: Limit them

Sen. Ted Cruz has it right in his support for congressional term limits. (Jan. 29, 11A, “Ted Cruz is right: We need term limits for members of the House and Senate”) They are the only way Washington will ever change from its corrupt ways.

Politicians spend much of their time fundraising for their next elections, taking money from special-interest groups. But the turkeys are not going to vote for Thanksgiving.

- Gary Horton, Keller