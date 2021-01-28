Letters to the Editor What part of trying to overturn a legal election is ‘conservative,’ Roger Williams?

Should TCU keep Rep. Roger Williams as a trustee after he moved to invalidate millions of Americans’ votes? File photo

Don’t remove Williams from TCU

We are disappointed that the TCU Faculty Senate will consider a resolution to remove one of the university’s trustees, Rep. Roger Williams. (Jan. 26, 2A, “Rep. Roger Williams, a TCU trustee, faces faculty vote over Biden objection”)

We are TCU graduates who have always been proud to call it our cherished university. This university has always stood as a symbol of free speech and viewpoints. Our trustees come from many backgrounds, and this group has been able to move forward toward the best interests of TCU.

Just as the faculty needs to mirror the diversity of our nation, the trustees must also. The proponents of this plan are not showing any respect to other viewpoints, just a determination to mold TCU by one set of beliefs.

The faculty should focus on educating the students of TCU, not trying to push any political ideology.

- Gregory and Jane Glier Swanson, Fort Worth

Williams’ beliefs need respect

TCU Faculty Senate, please tell us you have more to do than trying to remove Rep. Roger Williams from the Board of Trustees.

Wouldn’t you want to educate our young people to vote their consciences? Just because we all don’t agree doesn’t mean we need to be censured for our beliefs.

Faculty members say they don’t want Williams to bring disrespect, contempt or ridicule to the university. From what I see, it’s the Faculty Senate that’s in danger of doing that.

- Lynn Miller, North Richland Hills

Canceling votes is not ‘conservative’

Unfortunately, Rep. Roger Williams misses the point about why TCU faculty might want him removed as a trustee. He said, “They all know I’m a conservative,” and, “Why didn’t they want me off the board in 2016 or 10 years ago?”

How about in the past you did not vote to overturn a fair election and cancel legally cast votes? This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans — it’s about democracy.

I’m sorry Williams was reelected now that we know he is incapable of making such a simple distinction.

- Sharon Mays, Austin

Vaccine rollout done right here

At a time when other communities are struggling to obtain and administer COVID-19 vaccines, our county officials have done a spectacular job of getting needles into arms.

Although my first vaccination involved a long (but understandable) waiting line, my second appointment had no line at all and was administered in an efficient, friendly manner, primarily by local firefighters.

I’m sending a “Well done” to our local heroes, who don’t get nearly enough credit for the work they do.

- Ben Karr, Fort Worth

Left out over on this side

I’m a lifelong Fort Worth area resident and a senior citizen who lives in the southwest corner of the county. I do not intend to drive to Arlington or the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area to get COVID-19 shots. We need a site on our side of town so that seniors can be inoculated close to home.

- James Cain, Benbrook

Cruz looking out for number one

Sen. Ted Cruz threatened democracy to further his ambition with one purpose in mind: winning the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. He is interested only in Ted Cruz, not America, not the people of Texas.

We need a senator who will listen to and represent all the people of Texas.

- Donna Smith, Benbrook