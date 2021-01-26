Letters to the Editor Mayhem at the US Capitol never would have happened if Democrats had backed off Trump

If Democrats hadn't spent so much energy trying to get Donald Trump out, it never would have come to a violent breach of the Capitol, writes Verdonna Durham. Associated Press file photo

Biden wasting no time to do wrong

I was skeptical of President Joe Biden at first, but I must admit that now I am impressed. We are only days into this administration, and already, with a flick of his pen, he killed 10,000 jobs on the Keystone XL pipeline. Then he made sure those workers’ families won’t starve by beefing up the food stamp program.

Many people say Donald Trump did immeasurable damage to this country. Biden is on track to smash his record.

- Arthur Bullard, Granbury

Please, senators, do the right thing

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have one last chance to atone for their support for Donald Trump’s worst excesses, restore faith in the rule of law and reverse America’s descent into authoritarianism: Convict Trump on the new articles of impeachment.

Trump attempted to subvert the election and incited insurrection. People died, and hallowed public property was trashed.

If this grotesque, unlawful behavior is not sufficiently compelling for the Senate to convict, the country is lost.

- Ed Chaney, Laguna Vista

Unrest in DC was Democrats’ fault

If it hadn’t been for the Democrats’ constant attempts to oust Donald Trump, there would never have been so much chaos at the end of his term. We should ask how much taxpayer money was spent on needless impeachments. That money could have gone to many things this country needs now.

- Verdonna Durham, Fort Worth

No place for bigots in law enforcement

Bud Kennedy reported Sunday on emails that show some Hood County constables have been active in recruiting for Oath Keepers, a revolution-minded paramilitary group. (1B, “Law officers’ emails show past ties to rebellion-bent militia”) A Tarrant County constable was also identified as a speaker at an Oath Keepers rally in Arlington.

Scrutiny is needed on white supremacists’ influence on local law enforcement as well as on the Capitol attack.

- Rita M. Vinson, Fort Worth

We don’t need the qualifiers

One way to help achieve the new administration’s drive for healing and civility would be to stop referring to each other as “African American,” “Native American,” “Asian American” or “European American.”

We have individual cultural treasures to be revered and shared, but these descriptors flame more differences than commonalities. We’d be much better off just being Americans.

- Lee S. Anderson, Fort Worth

Biden’s nothing new on masks

I see that President Joe Biden’s solution to the spread of COVID-19 is to require masks on federal property and to urge states to make similar mandates. (I noticed, however, that he did not wear his mask when he appeared at the Lincoln Memorial last week.)

This is not a new strategy. From what I have seen, most states are already doing this, and most citizens are voluntarily wearing masks. California has required masks for several months and has had severe lockdowns in place, yet its COVID-19 cases still climb.

I believe a mask is at least better than nothing and urge everyone to follow these requirements. I hope the vaccine and continuing to do the things we’re doing now will slow this horrible sickness. Just realize a mask is not a guarantee of safety.

- Chuck Primm, Keller