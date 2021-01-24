Letters to the Editor Want to reunite a divided country? Pelosi should drop Trump impeachment charges, then

Congress must not try Trump

President Joe Biden’s call for unity in his inaugural address was admirable. To put some teeth to it, he should publicly call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to not send the articles of impeachment of former President Donald Trump to the Senate. Call on senators to dismiss the case if they get it. Not only do I believe it would it be unconstitutional for the Senate to try Trump after he has left office, but I also think that such a move would also only further divide the country.

Biden should also call for an end to the poisonous “cancel culture” that promotes division and discord and seeks to deprive citizens of their livelihood and reputation, as well as their free speech.

- Tom Dodson, Fort Worth

Common good is not socialism

Does President Joe Biden have a radical social agenda? Biden is committed to strengthening Social Security and Medicare, investing in education and infrastructure, and implementing a fair immigration policy. His Cabinet appointments show that labor issues, public health and sane foreign relations are on the agenda. This is not socialism. (The word is supposed to scare you.) This is restoring democracy.

- Loveta Eastes, Benbrook

Government has no magic

There’s been ample criticism of local governments over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. But when demand exceeds supply, you need more supply. Our new president wants 100 million doses in 100 days. Has he picked up the phone to see if that’s even possible.

Bagging on government is too easy. The media need to start asking the right questions.

- David Ross, Bedford

Leaders must pay for political stunt

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ron Wright must resign for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. We all know that the voting tallies were honest and that their call to discount state electoral votes was political grandstanding for a small population of voters. They swore an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution, but they made it clear that their limited interests are more important than upholding our democratic principles.

If Cruz and Wright won’t leave, they must be removed via the 14th Amendment. We will not fight the Civil War again.

- Deborah Danzeiser, Arlington

A kind of three-ring circus?

Three things cost Donald Trump the election: The predominantly left-wing mainstream media, the coronavirus and his mouth.

- Dale Peterson, Keller

Listen to those who oppose you

The calls for unity from President Joe Biden to bring the country together seems more genuine than did those from former President Donald Trump, but the result may be the same. Too many politicians have become too self-righteous. They have retreated too deeply to their bunkers to hear clearly what the opposition is proposing and cannot consider it on its merit.

Unity for our nation begins with conversations around one national campfire, not in the bunkers. The opposition should be loyal and not obstructionist.

- Jack Knowles, North Richalnd Hills

It takes many working together

Tarrant County residents can be proud of the county’s health care providers in these trying times. I was extremely impressed with the personnel at Texas Health Resources in Fort Worth. They were very professional, efficient and helpful.

Meanwhile, people can do their part by always wearing their masks, keeping at least 6 feet away from others, washing their hands and covering mouths and noses. You have nothing to lose but good health for you and for those around you.

- Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

High marks for vaccine help

We just returned from receiving our COVID-19 vaccine at the Hurst Conference Center. One could not ask for a better experience. The workers were very efficient, and every person we encountered was very friendly and welcoming. I can’t thank them enough for their work and volunteering to help all of us be safer. If I could rate them, they would get every star available.

- Donna Stewart, Bedford