Letters to the Editor Tarrant County is a Texas COVID-19 hot spot? Why is anybody surprised at that?

Fort Worth police and fire department members run a Tarrant County COVID-19 testing site at La Gran Plaza on Nov. 12, 2020. Star-Telegram file photo

Tarrant County didn’t surprise here

Until I read Mark Dent’s report in Friday’s paper, I had no idea that Tarrant County had the highest number of recent COVID-19 cases of any large county in Texas. (1A, “Tarrant County’s spike of COVID-19 is worst in Texas”) It’s not surprising, though.

Tarrant County has hosted several large events recently, from the National Finals Rodeo to the Rose Bowl. Heaven only knows what big event will come next.

- Shirley Wiley, White Settlement

I consider it free speech violation

Democrats, if Donald Trump, Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley or any other Republican asked me to deny you the right of free speech, it would be the end of my relationship with the party. I disagree with how you want to govern but would never deny your speech rights.

For those saying it’s not government but private companies acting against free speech by silencing Trump’s social media accounts, if you want to justify evil, go ahead. But know that if they did it to Democrats, I would stand by your side and fight for you.

- Gene Tignor, Emory

Justice doesn’t mean forgetting

Rep. Kay Granger didn’t vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump but says that “healing the wounds (of the Capitol riot) cannot begin with a partisan impeachment process aimed at settling political scores.” (Jan. 15, 5A, “Granger, in quarantine, didn’t vote on Trump impeachment”)

Apparently, Granger thinks a president who encourages a mob to attack Congress as it finalizes the election of his rival deserves no punishment. She certainly did not put forward an alternative. Does she really believe there can be healing without justice?

This serious attack on our democracy exposes the partisanship of officials such as Granger who will stand by their man, no matter the cost to our nation and institutions.

- Joel Hale, Dallas

Never would have happened

In Cynthia M. Allen’s Jan. 15 column, she calls on readers to focus on local government, then speculates on whether the attack on the Capitol would have happened if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 pandemic. (11A, “Angry over Capitol riot? Focus on home, community instead”)

What we do know is that the riot would not have happened if President Donald Trump had not spent months denying the outcome of the election, claiming he was robbed, inciting rebellion, failing to recognize the legitimately elected incoming president and pointing a mob that he called to Washington, D.C., right at the Capitol.

A true leader would have put aside his bruised ego and done what was best for the country. Thank goodness that, as of Wednesday, we have such a leader.

- Dan Scarborough, Hurst

Don’t blame sporting events

I read editor Steve Coffman’s Sunday column about the rising COVID-19 case numbers in Tarrant County after sporting events in the region. (5B, “Our leaders welcomed crowds, sporting events — with COVID-19, they should’ve known better”)

He doesn’t note that the events had more than ample spacing and limited attendance or that there is no evidence that the uptick in virus is related to these events. Coffman also fails to acknowledge that some states that eliminated attendance at sporting events have similar surges of COVID-19.

I attended events such as the Rose Bowl game and did not feel crowded or unsafe.

- Clayton Gill, Grapevine