Letters to the Editor DC rioters killed people, including a police officer. Here’s what justice looks like

American prisons are full of people serving time for murders by accomplices to another crime they were committing together. Associated Press file photo

Slow going at Tarrant County

Tarrant County’s COVID-19 vaccine portal must be staffed by the Department of Public Safety. I dutifully signed up for a vaccine three weeks ago, then again after a week of silence. A week later, I got an automated phone message telling me to wait.

Walgreens could have vaccinated the entire city in two weeks.

- Jeff Murray, Fort Worth

Let’s recognize real character

If restoring honesty, integrity and normalcy is a concern for us in 2021, I nominate Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, for person of the year.

- Joe Erwin, Hurst

Give Trump what he has earned

If we cannot arrest President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection and prosecute him for treason, at least we can deny him the privileges of the office he has desecrated.

There is nothing in the Constitution that requires a former president to be afforded Secret Service protection. Nothing says he deserves a generous pension and health care plan. And, of course, there should be no right to a state funeral.

- William Kramer, Fort Worth

News coverage is the problem

In response to the Star-Telegram’s Wednesday editorial, “Texas Republicans, vote to impeach Trump over attack” (13A), I would say that reasonable citizens should reflect on why our nation has become so divided.

Take, for instance, the reporting of the riots this summer and those last week. All were violent, destructive and criminal, but based on which newspaper, magazine or newscast one reads or watches, they were described as either peaceful or treasonous.

If our nation is to heal, the news industry should pivot from performing the news and simply report the news. The majority of moderate citizens expect balanced reporting that encourages consensus and prudent compromise. The Star-Telegram Editorial Board should start by holding its contemporaries accountable for reporting that divides our nation.

- Jeff Kennedy, Fort Worth

Just like any other murder

In regards to the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, why not charge virtually everyone who entered the building with felony murder, given that a police officer was killed while a mob was committing multiple felonies?

An example of felony murder would be two burglars, one at the back door of a house and one at the front door. The guy at the front door murders the homeowner. The other burglar did not kill anyone but is properly charged as an accomplice.

There are a lot of people, especially minorities, serving long prison terms for such circumstances. So, why wouldn’t co-conspirators in an attack on the Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer be charged with felony murder?

- Jeffrey Brown, Fort Worth

Rioters made their own choices

Bud Kennedy’s column Sunday quotes a professor saying rioters in Washington, D.C., were reacting to stress, change and loss of control from the pandemic. (1B, “Fort Worth professor links Capitol riot to the stresses of 2020”) This is a nonsensical rationale.

People are accountable for their actions, and there is no justification for desecration of Congress and beating a police officer to death.

We must not allow such behavior to be excused in any way. Of course they were egged on by President Donald Trump, but each of us makes choices and needs to face consequences for them.

- Kimberly Trull, Arlington