Letters to the Editor Ted Cruz was just exercising his constitutional right to block election certification

Sen. Ted Cruz had every right to block Americans’ votes, writes Mona Bailey of North Richland Hills. Associated Press file photo

No way to treat senior citizens

I saw a photo showing seniors, including one in a wheelchair, waiting in a line close together outside in the rain for an hour to get coronavirus vaccinations in Fort Worth. Other cities showed people safely in cars or in offices. Tarrant County’s treatment of vulnerable residents is outrageous.

- Deana Glenn, Fort Worth

A line has been crossed

Jan. 6 will go down in history with Dec. 7 and Sept. 11 as a day of infamy for our country. This was an assault on our government. And just as we punished those responsible for the earlier attacks, we should hold accountable those who, by word and action, incited people to this level of violence.

That begins with President Donald Trump, but it also includes the senators and representatives who sought to delegitimize the certified results of our election.

- Gary Futoma, Benbrook

I support Cruz blocking

Sen. Ted Cruz and others were exercising their constitutional rights when they voted against certifying the election results, seeking an audit. Cruz took the same stand that Democratic California Sen. Barbara Boxer took in 2005 along with 31 other Democrats who wanted the Ohio election overturned, citing alleged irregularities in voting there.

Regardless of whether the election result would have changed, questions about how the votes were counted created enough suspicion that a reasonable person could ask questions.

- Mona Bailey, North Richland Hills

How to streamline vaccine

Let’s simplify and speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process. There needs to be a large facility where people can be vaccinated. It should be accessible via public transportation. At that location, we need people who can help those with no computer or technology skills to sign up for the shots. Make the process simple. We all need to be vaccinated in a timely fashion.

- Alice Kean Cranz, Fort Worth

Great work at Esports Stadium

Thank you to Tarrant County Public Health and the police and fire personnel running COVID-19 vaccinations at Esports Stadium Arlington. You all cooperated to provide a well-designed, efficient process for administering vaccines to thousands of people. The concern for our health came through in everyone we encountered, and you made what could have been an inconvenient process a fast and even pleasant one.

- Russell Kegley, Benbrook

Respecting gays not disqualifying

A Jan. 6 front-page article reported that a local tea party group objected to the invitation to North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn as the keynote speaker for a Tarrant County Republican Party dinner because he respects the equal rights of gay people. (“Tea party group turns on Tarrant GOP’s pick for speaker”)

As a longtime conservative Republican, I believe we stand for freedom of thought, small non-intrusive government that respects individual rights and individual freedom and equality.

I stand as a critic of a group that thinks it is the “thought police.” I am particularly interested in welcoming this young congressman to Texas, so we may hear a true conservative who has bravely overcome a terrible, life-changing accident and inspired voters.

We need to avoid the divisive identity politics of the Democrats. We are the party of average Americans with no hyphens.

- Michael D. Dunn, Arlington