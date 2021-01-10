Letters to the Editor Taxpayers helped pay for Cowboys’ stadium. Why are we standing in the rain for vaccine?

Hundreds of people waiteded in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on a rainy day in Fort Worth on Dec. 31. Some waited for more than an hour. FortWorth

Cruz before country, Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz has brought shame on Texas and the United States. The riot Wednesdaay at the U.S. Capitol was a result of leaders such as Cruz not standing for the truth and giving credence to conspiracies. And for what? His own future benefit.

Ever the opportunist, he placed the safety of Americans, our leaders, our law enforcement and our democracy at risk.

Senator, for the sake of the country and the people you serve, please put this to rest. The courts have not only decided, but most importantly the people have decided — more than 81 million of us. Stop plotting for your next opportunity and start serving the people of Texas, or we will find someone else do so in 2024.

- Erin Perkes, Fort Worth

Familiar tune turned around

Lock him up!

Lock him up!

Lock him up!

No further explanation required.

- Richard Charter II, Fort Worth

Editorial board missed the boat

Your editorial Thursday would have an impact on me if you had likewise condemned the rioting, looting, thuggery and takeovers in Portland and Seattle. (9A, “Capitol riot over election results built on years of lies”) Apparently in your world, all wrongdoing is on the Republican side, while the other events were just "peaceful protests.”

The threats to our republic have been building for a long while. Were it not for double standards the media would have no standards at all.

- Burt E. Ballentine, Keller

Look at the end of this road

President Donald Trump sure made America great again. He lost control of the House and the Senate, and was responsible for the biggest and most destructive riot at the nation’s Capitol.

I hope he will be held accountable, along with the entire GOP. Every law-and-order Republican should be repulsed by Trump’s arrogance and childish behavior. We deserve better than that.

- Larry Jackson, Arlington

Smooth sailing with vaccinations

My wife and I just received our first coronavirus vaccination at the Tarrant County Resource Connection. We could not have been more pleased with the way that the whole process was handled. County employees and volunteers were courteous, professional, helpful and friendly. The whole process ran quickly and smoothly. Our thanks to all involved.

- Robert A. Craig, Fort Worth

We paid for them. Use them

Arlington has two huge stadiums partially paid for with tax dollars. Why in the world are we not using those to vaccinate people? The old and infirm are waiting in the rain and cold when they could be inside these venues. The parking lots are huge, so cars wouldn't jam the streets. Jerry Jones could sell advertising on the big screens that people could watch while waiting for hours.

Tarrant County and Texas need to think outside the box.

- Virginia Jentsch, Arlington

Fast food not the future

The headline on the Sunday front-page centerpiece asked: “What is enough? Some council members want pause on rezoning for more apartments.” However, the story failed to mention another booming part of Fort Worth. Houses, apartments and retail buildings are being built over a large portion of the southwest part of the city. Though apartment complexes are being built along Summer Creek Drive adjacent to Chisholm Trail Parkway, my main concern is the high number of fast food joints popping up there. Full restaurants and sports bars would be packed once the pandemic is over.

I am concerned valuable real estate property is being wasted by a glut of fast food places.

- Brain E. Rosson, Fort Worth

Skin color not a factor

Mac Engel’s column on the hiring of Steve Sarkisian as University of Texas football coach had all the media’s familiar tones about diversity, including forced affirmative action. (Jan. 5, 1B, “Sarkisian hiring is a slight to minorities”) As in any job situation, the hiring decision must lay in the hands of those finding the best candidate, based on an objective and sometimes subjective ability to determine suitability and worth, not the color of his or her skin.

- Bill Hodges, Colleyville