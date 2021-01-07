Letters to the Editor William Cohen is right: GOP of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump is no home for conservatives

Longtime Republican William Cohen doesn’t think Trumpism and the Republican Party can coexist. CNN

What is God’s role in misery?

In his Sunday commentary “Did God punish us with the coronavirus pandemic?” (5B), Rabbi Ralph Mecklenburger says that “all God-talk is metaphorical” and that “we are better off thinking of God less as the author of the laws of nature than as the laws themselves.”

This throws the baby out with the bathwater. In his haste to avoid attributing disaster to God, Mecklenburger denies that God exists independently from what he has created. Mecklenbuger denies there is any “actor” at all.

I prefer to believe that there is a God who intervenes in this world and admit puzzlement as to how he acts in the context of disasters rather than to face a universe dark and dreary without him.

- Thomas F. Harkins Jr., Fort Worth

Right way to garden in Texas

Neil Sperry and I disagree on many things about gardening, but the advice he gave about starting a new garden for the new year was mostly good. (Jan. 1, 1C, “Tips that might mean success for your next garden in backyard”)

I completely disagree, though, with his suggestion of using pine bark mulch. It is too light and floats away with the first rain. It is much more effective to use a hard mulch, such as cedar. Not only will it last much longer, but cedar mulch also is a natural deterrent to non-beneficial insects.

- Marilyn Gabler, Fort Worth

Keep looking, but go here next

If President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz are planning on continuing to look for voter fraud, maybe they should search in Texas, Florida and other states where Trump supposedly won. Surely there are many fraudulent votes there. If they want to investigate the legality of votes, they should include all states, not just where President-elect Joe Biden won.

- Veronica Ritchey, Burleson

If it’s one vote or many votes

I am writing to address a couple of points made by the author of a Tuesday letter to the editor. (7A) The writer uses the same old tired rhetoric that “There is absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” which implies that cheating is OK as long as it’s not widespread. If even one vote is cast fraudulently, it is not a fair and free election and casts a shadow of doubt on the whole procedure. Furthermore, Sen. Ted Cruz has the right to withhold his vote on anything he desires.

- Richard Rimestad, Fort Worth

We Republicans don’t have a home

Former GOP senator and defense secretary William Cohen is right in his assessment that it may be time for a new political party, as he recently suggested on CNN. Many of my fellow Republicans have come to abhor the rhetoric of our party and the false assertions, voter suppression and other actions that violate their oath to support and defend the Constitution.

I find myself unable to support the Democratic Party’s stances fully enough to change my affiliation. A third party more representative of the majority, centrist view of many voters would give political might to those who futilely back independent candidates. It could also lead to a swing bloc in Congress that could return deliberation and solution-oriented policies to politics.

- Michael Dryden, Fort Worth

Honor these Republicans

President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Reps. Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan. You’ve got to be joking. The Republican governor, secretary of state and other election officials in Georgia are much more deserving for being honest and principled in the face of enormous pressure.

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook