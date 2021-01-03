Letters to the Editor Instead of worrying about others’ hypocrisy, why don’t we listen and learn from them?

Learn, don’t just condemn

In his Dec. 26 opinion piece, “Shocked, shocked to discover hypocrisy in human beings,” (6A) Peter Jensen cites several “gotcha” moments as examples of hypocrisy, which he questions and ultimately shrugs off as human. There’s more to it than a shrug.

What, for instance, is the difference between hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance, which is a field of study in psychology and sociology connected to learning new information? Perhaps learning is human as well. And perhaps we could all help and encourage one another to do so.

Fewer gotchas and more empathy between men and women and between conservatives and liberals would be a good start.

- Bill Lanford, Haltom City

Light shined on the ugliness

I am not a fan of President Donald Trump, but I give him credit for one thing: He has exposed the soft white underbelly of politics in America. From locally elected politicians who build bridges to nowhere at taxpayer expense, to the national politicians, Republicans and Democrats, who have enriched themselves, their families, their friends and their financial supporters at the expense of suffering Americans.

Why don’t they all give us a nice holiday present and go away?

- David Lavine, Fort Worth

Bravery of those before us

Thank you for publishing the story by Emma Goldberg of The New York Times, headlined “Vaccine memories from the frightening years of polio.” (Dec. 27, 12A) Many of us who lived during that time are alive today thanks to the courage of our parents, grandparents, educators, first responders and politicians who encouraged and even required vaccinations for polio. This memoir was a reminder of their courage.

- Cleo Grounds, Arlington

Stand up for conservatism

The University of Tennessee’s role in forcing 18-year-old Mimi Groves to withdraw from school in June for a racial slur she made several years ago via social media is a gross violation of her right to free speech. (Dec. 30, star-telegram.com, “A racial slur, a viral video, and a reckoning”)

We have gradually lost the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution and need to elect officeholders who will restore those rights. Conservative voters, wake up. Get out and vote for conservative candidates before it’s too late to save our beloved country.

- Bob Stewart, Bedford

Thanks but no thanks, thief

I want to say thank you to the Grinch who stole the community’s little Christmas mimosa tree atop the hill north of Interstate 30. With no warning and or regard to how people felt, you crept up in the middle of the night and high-handedly decided what’s best for the entire community by clearing that little tree.

Your action fits right along with people deciding they don’t need to wear masks because their freedom of comfort outweighs others’ health. You’ve given us an outstanding metaphorical ending to 2020. So, thanks for that.

- Fay Brewer, Fort Worth

Let’s not replay these holidays

I’m thinking of many happy holidays from years past, in contrast with the one I missed this time around. FaceTime and pictures are certainly nice, but they’re not the real thing. And it couldn’t be a happy time considering those lost in an ugly pandemic.

Can I feel depressed for a little while? Can I suffer with folks who for whatever reason couldn’t be close this year? Yes, I can.

- Michael S. Bosley, Fort Worth

No chance for you, Joe Biden

Although I refused to listen to it, I understand that President-elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech called for unity with President Donald Trump’s supporters. Four years ago, Trump also called for unity, but members of Biden’s party responded by boycotting his inauguration.

I remember how Democrats used the country’s greatest law enforcement institution to investigate Trump’s campaign. I remember Democrats impeached my president. I remember how Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s beautiful State of the Union speech on national TV.

Joe Biden, I will give you the same respect Democrats gave my president: none.

- Eddie Spotanski, Fort Worth