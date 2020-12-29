Letters to the Editor JPS Health Network’s Robert Earley has made hospital into a national example

Three cheers for JPS Hospital’s Robert Earley Star-Telegram file photo

Excellence in care recognized

JPS Health Network’s president and chief executive, Robert Earley, has led our public hospital system to an incredible distinction: better than the Mayo Clinic. (Dec. 13, 1B, “Fort Worth’s JPS hospital earns top ranking in national publication”) This is an amazing achievement for any public, tax-supported system.

Everyone in the area should know that Earley is held in the highest regard by leaders of health care systems throughout the Southwest, and far beyond. The highest praise is also in order for the physicians, nurses, front-line technicians and all 7,200 JPS workers.

JPS people, we love and appreciate what you are doing for us in these very scary times.

- Larry D. Lauer, Fort Worth

There really isn’t any mystery here

Bud Kennedy wonders why Texas evangelical Republicans want Congress to overturn the Electoral College to keep President Donald Trump in the White House. (Dec. 20, 1B, “In Texas, evangelical Republicans rally to keep Trump”) The answer is simple: Trump practices the politics of distraction. Evangelical Christians practice the religion of distraction.

Logically, a person who desires to enter heaven would focus on improving his or her own behavior. Evangelicals are much more concerned with managing the behavior of others. Trump operates the same. Blame everyone else, living or dead, for all problems. Never accept responsibility. Repeat lies so your followers believe them.

Birds of a feather flock together.

- Larry Mason, Azle

Americans need health care help

The House needs to vote on “Medicare for All.” The pandemic has caused 14 million people to lose their employer-based health care. Many Americans are going bankrupt when they get sick in our expensive, corporate-dominated medical system.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports the medical insurance and pharmaceutical industries by refusing to allow a vote on Medicare for All. Request all Texas Democratic representatives, including Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth and Colin Allred of Dallas, to do their jobs and force a vote in Congress.

- Mark Boone, Arlington

Why have car registration at all?

As a resident of Texas. I am disgusted by the inaction of Fort Worth and Tarrant County regarding out-of-state drivers who do not register their vehicles here. I have on occasion called about an expired out-of-state vehicle sitting in the parking lot of my apartment complex. Even with plates expired for more than two years, the city has refused to put on a wheel boot or tow the vehicle.

If I knew how easy it was to break the law, I could have simply declined to register my car from Maryland seven years ago.

- John Davis, Fort Worth

‘Socialism’? No, just the common good

Whether to wear masks and practice social distancing is not a political issue but a moral question. Refusing to do so puts the lives of others, as well as your own, in danger.

Unfortunately, politics have sidelined morality. The cry of “socialism” contaminates all efforts to look out for others, whether it be in terms of health care, a living wage or taking care of the poor.

Republicans repeat this rallying cry ad nauseum. It is unconscionable to imperil the lives of nurses and doctors and other medical personnel.

We have allowed politics to co-opt outrage. So-called “socialism” doesn’t kill people. Wanton, reckless disregard for human life does.

- Barbara Chiarello, Austin