Letters to the Editor Southwest Airlines, Love Field has been your friend. You need to help during COVID-19

Southwest Airlines needs to take steps to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with greater urgency. Star-Telegram file photo

Reducing poverty really pays

Consider these heartbreaking statistics: Nearly 12% of Americans now live in poverty. More than 27 million Americans live in households without enough food to eat. More than 85 million Americans struggle to pay bills.

And yet Congress delayed passing a relief bill — a package that is woefully inadequate and won’t do much to alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens.

It’s time for our government to face up to its moral responsibility to care for the health and well-being of Americans. It’s also time for members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — to quit playing politics and provide more money to the states.

I am willing to pay more taxes to aid this effort. Reducing poverty and helping those in need ultimately will assist the nation’s economic recovery.

- Richard Cherwitz, Austin

Right to the head of the line

I see that Gov. Greg Abbott stepped in front of nursing home patients and those older than 65 and at risk to get the coronavirus vaccine. (Dec. 22, 3A, “Abbott will receive Pfizer vaccine in show of public trust”)

Typical politician.

- John R. Cawthron Sr., McGregor

Southwest has responsibilities

Standing in a crowded Love Field terminal last Sunday night, I couldn’t help but feel betrayed. Southwest Airlines’ employee layoffs, putting passengers in middle seats on flights and overcrowded terminals come at a time of corporate expansion, as Southwest establishes new routes throughout the country at no small cost.

Now more than ever, Southwest has the opportunity to support its customers and employees in a time of need, rather than advertising empty sentiments about “getting through this together.” This means staggering flight schedules, keeping planes under 75% capacity and giving employees the permission and responsibility to control travelers who crowd lines and unmask during flights.

- Rob Smat, Benbrook

No need to wait. Just zip on in

Have you ever exited off Interstate 30 or 35 just to find yourself at the end of a very long line? There are two lanes, but most people typically crowd into one. Occasionally, someone will dare to use that other lane, only to be seen as a line-cutter.

One day as I was keeping an eye out for that inevitable line-cutter, a thought popped into my head: Do you really think that lane was made just for looks?

It was then that I realized I had been an idiot. Use the other lane. It’s OK. It works like a zipper.

- Gale Stricklin Payne, Fort Worth

We deserve the truth in Congress

When prominent Fort Worth businessman and now U.S. Rep. Roger Williams decided to run for Congress representing Austin, rather than his hometown of Fort Worth, we were disappointed. However, many of us hoped that Williams would also be a de facto representative for our city.

Boy, were we wrong. It didn’t take long for Williams to join President Donald Trump’s team. He was quick to jump on the “election fraud” bandwagon despite overwhelming evidence that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate.

We are disappointed in you, Rep. Williams. You have simply become another politician who sold out for a pat on the back from Trump.

- Frank Matthews, Fort Worth

Let’s make them all good cops

You know good police officers. We all do. Many law enforcement officers perform essential public service so selflessly. But the bad cops continue to make headlines with excessive force and lack of accountability.

I look forward to a day when we have only good cops.That day will come even sooner if we come together to end qualified immunity for police officers, which prevents many from facing civil suits.

It is incredibly difficult for a victim or a family to sue an officer who violated their rights. We need to end qualified immunity and get bad officers off the force.

- Dallas Windham, Irving

Regular people are in need

Why are so many politicians against larger direct payments to the American people? The money will all end up in the hands of the rich within about a week anyway. But at least it will pass through the hands of people facing eviction whose kids are hungry.

But starving people are far easier to control.

- Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga, Fort Worth