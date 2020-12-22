Letters to the Editor Letters: The future of DACA recipients may be in this Texas judge’s hands

DACA’s future is in peril

After years of litigation over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a federal court recently removed the restrictions that excluded initial applicants. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen of Texas is set to review the legality of the program again Tuesday. Eligible immigrants should apply for DACA as soon as possible because the program’s fate still is still uncertain.

Hanen has historically ruled unfavorably to immigrants, meaning DACA could again be at risk. Texas has the second-largest DACA population in America. DACA recipients are paying taxes and contributing to essential industries.

I urge the incoming Biden administration and Congress to provide a permanent legislative solution for DACA recipients so they can help the Texas economy and workforce to grow stronger and more diverse. Without a permanent pathway to citizenship, DACA recipients’ future will remain uncertain.

- Rocio Martinez, Fort Worth

Teachers deserve consideration

In Sunday’s editorial, “Don’t put all teachers next in COVID-19 vaccine line. Here’s how Texas should decide,” (4B) you question whether younger, healthier teachers should receive coronavirus vaccines ahead of more vulnerable front-line workers such as police, firefighters and grocery store employees.

Why did you not ask the same question about them? Is a young, healthy firefighter exposed to infection more than a high school teacher in an indoor setting for hours with hundreds of teens?

The answer is obvious, as is your callous disregard of educators and their service.

- Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin, Fort Worth

Trump has gone way too far

President Donald Trump’s campaign had a number of states recount their ballots, and the results again showed he lost. He took many of his baseless claims to the lower courts and failed to win challenges. The Supreme Court declined to weigh in, and the Electoral College voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump is reportedly talking about martial law to overthrow the election results. (Dec. 20, 1B, “In Texas, evangelical Republicans rally to keep Trump”) He falls under the category of “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” in the 25th Amendment, allowing for a president’s removal.

He should be institutionalized before he does any more damage to America.

- Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth

I just turn it upside down

I’m very appreciative of the Star-Telegram’s political endorsements. When I’m unsure which candidate I prefer, I simply vote the opposite of the editorial board’s favorite.

- Rick Murr, Colleyville

Where is the concern for kids?

Texas leaders express great concern over the unborn, but they are grossly negligent in caring for children in the state’s foster care system. A federal judge has again found the governor and Texas Child Protective Services in contempt of court over the issue.

This hypocrisy makes one deeply cynical about Texas politics.

- Douglas Harman, Fort Worth

A way to get more farm hands

Since we need more food and farmers cannot find people to harvest the crops planted, why doesn’t someone create a program for people to work on farms during their vacation time? This could both help farmers and feed more people.

I was raised on a ranch and farm in Montague County, and helpers were always difficult to find.

- Lois Campbell, Hurst