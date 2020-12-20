Letters to the Editor So Fort Worth’s Southeast Connector is a traffic ‘boondoggle’? Let’s ask the drivers

Can we not show mercy?

Pardons from a president approaching the end of his term are an interesting exercise in mercy. It is often uplifting to see a prisoner regain a life of freedom, even when it might not seem to have merit. The opposite of this phenomenon is, however, now happening as our president prepares to leave office.

In a sick exercise of legal homicide, he is rushing to kill several federal convicts ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. It appears that the only reason these people will die before Inauguration Day is that President Donald Trump wants to show he has the power to do it.

America voted to end his presidency. Can we not let these prisoners live long enough to see whether America moves in the direction of mercy?

- Michael Arth, Southlake

Let’s see the vaccine price tag

As I consider whether I trust the pharmaceutical industry and the U.S. government for the COVID-19 vaccine, I go back to the old question: Would I buy a used car from these guys?

The government gave the drug companies a license to steal from my parents, me, my kids and my grandchildren by making the shot free for recipients. The government has no money except what you and I pay in taxes.

In the long run, we have to pay for the shots, so someone should at least tell us how much it will cost and if the price is fair.

- Michael Childs, Aledo

Let’s turn that energy around

Wouldn’t it have been great if President Donald Trump had spent as much time and energy fighting the pandemic as he has on his conspiracy of fraudulent votes in the states he lost? Just think of how many loved ones might still be with us.

He’s fighting hard to save himself, not our country. Business as usual, Trump-style.

- Jackie Smith, Boyd

Hear some different voices

I agree with the Star-Telegram Editorial Board that it’s time to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. (Dec. 16, 11A, “It’s time Texas GOP leaders told their voters Biden won”) The editorial also encourages Republicans to get past it for “the good of the country,” to “compromise on issues” and avoid “undermining our democracy.”

All fine, but the fairness of the media for the next four years is the ignored critical piece. The Star-Telegram could do its part by reducing its emphasis on the biased The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post. Include more news and contrasting opinions from sources such as The Wall Street Journal, Newsmax, The Washington Times, New York Post and National Review.

With more fairness and balance, your editorials would be more respected.

- J. Mark Bronson, Fort Worth

Highway project addresses needs

I found the Dec. 10 front-page story “Report rates Southeast Connector among US ‘Highway Boondoggles,’” which was critical of the project proposed to improve the Interstate 20, East Loop 820 and U.S. 287 interchange, to be highly misleading.

The reporter quotes the Public Interest Research Group and Frontier Group calling the project a boondoggle. But she did not disclose that both groups openly oppose highway expansions. One of the Public Interest Research Group’s stated goals is to oppose what it calls “highway boondoggles that fail to alleviate traffic.”

Why not ask residents of Arlington, Kennedale and Mansfield who have to sit in daily traffic jams while their cars pump out carbon monoxide how they feel?

- Don Allen, Arlington

Trump’s children? Look at Biden’s

Why would you print a column on whether President Donald Trump’s children can be pardoned? (Dec. 17, 9A, “Can Trump give his kids a get-out-of-jail-free card?”) Last time I looked, they have not been indicted and have done nothing wrong. Now if you’re talking about corrupt children, just look at Hunter Biden. He’ll probably be indicted before his father is in office.

Then there are the comments about how horrible the president has been the last four years. Have you forgotten about the boatload of money you have made in the stock market, low unemployment rates, especially for minorities, and major tax reform?

I, for one, want to say thank you, President Trump, for making my life safer and better these last four years.

- Donna Bierd, Keller