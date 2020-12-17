Letters to the Editor Mayor Jeff Williams served Arlington well, and that should be his enduring legacy

Mayor Jeff Williams served Arlington well, writes Vicki Reed. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Citizens and businesses suffer

More Americans are dying from COVID-19 every day than died on 9/11. The recent surge is causing a renewed burst of unemployment. Millions face eviction, and many are struggling to put food on the table.

The House and Senate must stay in session until they have passed a COVID-19 relief package that includes an extension of unemployment benefits, an increase in food assistance benefits and help for renters.

- Craig C. Roshaven, Fort Worth

Don’t jeopardize the future over lies

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I look forward to voting for candidates for public office. I do my best to study candidates and learn their reasons for running, qualifications and values. Joe Biden was the clear winner of the presidency. Yet President Donald Trump appears to be delusional, still insisting that he won. And his supporters refuse to accept the facts.

This cannot continue. Last weekend, we saw violent protester clashes in Washington, D.C. Trump’s lies can incite violence. This demonstrates his lack of leadership, his disdain for his oath to protect the Constitution.

Democracy and the rule of law must endure so we can continue to live in a free society and choose our public servants.

- Elsie Koppa, Crowley

Just getting a taste of their own

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The socialists are apoplectic, full of self-righteous indignation about President Donald Trump’s behavior after the election. If he can maintain that posture for the next four years, he may come close to matching the Democrats’ behavior of the last four years.

There are plenty of useless jerks on both sides of the aisle. Maybe we should get back to governing instead of campaigning.

- Bob Cull, Mansfield

Good far outweighs the bad

On the Dec. 4 story about Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams’ campaign fines (1A, “Arlington mayor hit with $1,500 fine for multiple Texas election code violations”): It’s a shame to see the mudslinging of elections continue. A respectable man who has done so much for our community made an error and rectified it.

As an Arlington resident who benefited from the sacrifices and hard work of Williams and his family, I am saddened that this news is part of his farewell. Our city leaders have much to deal with during this unprecedented time, and our respect for them as fellow citizens would be commendable.

- Vicki Reed, Arlington

No, Biden can’t unify Americans

President-elect Joe Biden has said on numerous occasions that he will be president for all Americans. Was Donald Trump president for all Americans? No, and neither will Biden be.

Are pro-life people suddenly going to become pro-choice? Is Biden going to crack down on immigration on the southern border? Will Biden appease China? Will he stand up to Iran? Will our relationship with Israel change?

Whatever his policies, half the country be against and half in favor. I see as much unification under Biden as there was under Trump.

- Brent Slaughter, Cleburne

Plenty of things to investigate

I read with amusement “Wright calls for probe of 2020 election” on the front page of the Dec. 8 Star-Telegram. It stated that Attorney General William Barr “uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud” but that Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of Arlington wants to restore our utmost faith in our democratic system.

I totally agree. But the inquiry should be to determine if more than 70 million people really voted for President Donald Trump. After four years of his failed, corrupt leadership, I cannot believe that many people voted for him.

The results would help restore my faith in our democratic system.

- Larry Jackson, Arlington