Letters to the Editor Letters: Is Texas AG Paxton’s election lawsuit a big deal, or just a big embarrassment?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to keep Donald Trump president. Readers have a lot to say about it. Associated Press file photo

Two pieces that were big misses

Wednesday’s Opinion section pushes my wife and me closer to canceling our subscription. Your editorial board blasts Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for trying to hold liberal states to voting practices that are constitutional. (13A, “Paxton once again makes Texas look silly with desperate lawsuit over Trump loss”)

On the same page, a commentary by Bruce D. Brown calls on President-elect Joe Biden to undo the harm President Donald Trump has done to the poor news media. (“Biden must undo Trump’s assaults on the free press”) Has Brown been in a cave somewhere and missed how much fake news has been reported by the media?

As Biden would say, come on, man.

- Dan Lee Smallwood, Colleyville

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Legal gambit is ridiculous, scary

I appreciate the Star-Telegram Editorial Board’s masterful and bold accounting of the ridiculous effort by our state attorney general Wednesday. I am totally ashamed and embarrassed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

He seems to not know right from wrong or even care what he does to Texas. Further, his own personal legal troubles cannot help anyone respect what he is doing.

I don’t know if this is just more Republicans trying to gain popularity with deluded Trump followers, but I am frightened by this hypocritical effort to overturn the presidential election.

- Penny Baxter, North Richland Hills

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Ken Paxton is a true hero

It’s hard for this independent conservative to believe that the editorial board is so ignorant of what has been happening in our country since the election. Texas does have standing to sue over it.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, says she has hundreds of sworn affidavits from witnesses of improper and possibly illegal behavior. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has done some illegal and bad things, but this was not one of them. He may have saved our republic.

- Glen Terrell, Arlington

This is not Texas’ battle to wage

I could not agree more with the Star Telegram Editorial Board. Texas (or any other state) has no business sticking its nose into another state’s election laws and procedures.

As the piece rightly points out, Ken Paxton’s flimsy claim is that election officials in the battleground states he’s suing illegally changed some of their procedures to accommodate the COVID-19 crisis and unprecedented voter turnout. But our own governor, Greg Abbott, also changed procedures.

Paxton can surely think of better ways to spend precious taxpayer dollars than to support the desperate attempts to keep President Donald Trump in the White House.

- Owen Daniel, Fort Worth

Trump should lead by example

President Donald Trump should join former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in publicly receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Trump has promised a “beautiful” vaccine to end the pandemic, but the effectiveness of vaccines relies on people trusting them enough to volunteer to get them.

Trump can do immense good for the vaccination effort and the country by personally testifying to its safety to convince many who will write off the testimonials of Obama, Clinton and Bush.

- Jeremy Landis, Fort Worth

Forgiveness is just shifting

The Democrats calling for student-loan forgiveness are clueless. There is no forgiveness. Someone will have to pay. If this relief is federally guaranteed, it would come from the taxpayers — you and me.

What about the people who worked hard and paid off their loans? Too bad if you were responsible.

If an 18-year-old is smart enough to go to college, he or she should be expected to understand that if you borrow money, you’re expected to pay it back.

- Howard Fiedler, Haslet

Hunter Biden is big news

Your paper — as well as NBC, CBS and ABC — would have been all over the Trumps if any of them were notified that they were under investigation by federal prosecutors for their tax affairs. When it comes to Hunter Biden, you hid it next to the obituaries Thursday at the very bottom of Page 7A.

I wonder what may have happened if this news had come out before the election. It just proves how biased the media really are.

- Mike Larose, Granbury