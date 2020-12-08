Letters to the Editor Nevada is taking the coronavirus seriously. Why aren’t Arlington and Fort Worth?

A true conservative vote for Texas

There’s one more election for 2020. On Dec. 19, we will vote for our next state senator in a runoff election. In these times of election integrity, thank goodness we live in Texas and our vote counts. I strongly request that you exercise your right to vote one more time by joining me in voting for Drew Springer Jr.

He is the husband of 29 years to Lydia, a father, a father-in-law and a grandfather, but that’s only part of why you should vote for Springer. He’s the kind of elected official who proves that we matter, that his vote is a representation of our values. He is a proven conservative who listens to us and votes our values.

While Springer is endorsed by organizations such as the National Rifle Association, Life PAC, Texas Realtors and Farm Bureau, the real endorsement comes from each of us who have researched the candidates. Drew Springer Jr. has been active in the Republican Party, our communities and as one of the most conservative state representatives. He has worked and volunteered with us to make Texas the best place to work and live.

Please join me in voting for Drew Springer Jr. in the special election. Early voting is Dec. 9-15.

- Joe Wilkinson, Parker County Republican Party precinct chair, Weatherford

The difference between Nevada and Texas

So, Nevada officials prohibited mass gatherings because of the virus. They have prohibited the crowds that would bring millions of dollars to their cities. But Arlington and Fort Worth have opened their doors to thousands of fans for the National Finals Rodeo.

A story on the Friday Star-Telegram front page announced that bars had to close and businesses reduce their capacities because of hospitalization rates. (“Bars must close, businesses cut capacity as virus spreads”) It also declared the start of the rodeo — in the middle of the pandemic surge.

Does Nevada’s government value people’s lives more than Arlington and Fort Worth?

- Stephen Wesstrom, Arlington

How far will the masks go?

Of course wearing masks will prevent the spread of contagions. That has always been true and always will be. If mask-wearing, social distancing and banning public gatherings and nursing-home visitations were permanently required, tens of thousands of Americans would not die every year of contagious diseases, such as influenza. Mandatory hazmat suits would save even more.

But do we really want to live in a world where the prolongation of life is the only valued metric? Masks are essentially an outward sign of compliance with a tyrannical government’s inane and economically destructive commands.

- David Jackson, Keller

Courage does still exist today

In 1956, John Kennedy released “Profiles in Courage,” the stories of eight senators who defied party politics to do what they thought was right. Recently, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official from Georgia, took GOP members of Congress to task for their unwillingness to do the right thing. (Dec. 7, 6A, “Georgia officials push strongly against Trump’s election claims”)

The president has been lying to subvert public confidence in the country’s electoral systems and spewing baseless accusations that have inspired his followers to threaten election officials across the country. Sterling shamed members of his own party who have said and done nothing, all for fear of a nasty tweet from President Donald Trump.

You could write a book called “Profiles in Cowardice” containing hundreds of cases of people who put one man above their country.

- Dennis Novak, Fort Worth