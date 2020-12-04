Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price sending mixed messages about COVID and rodeo crowds

Letter writer says Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price should know firsthand how big a risk it is to gather people together for a rodeo. Star-Telegram file photo

Fort Worth’s best face forward?

What irony: The story on the front page of Tuesday’s Star-Telegram tells of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price encouraging everyone to wear masks while saying she had no reservations about hosting the National Finals Rodeo event in Tarrant County. (“‘Be responsible,’ Price urges as she returns after virus”)

COVID-19 is surging in our area and overwhelming already-overworked health care folks. Sorry, but I find this poor leadership when all the medical advice says big gatherings are a really bad idea. Unfortunately, this is one more example of the GOP prioritizing money over people.

- Beverly Tye, Arlington

What are the chances?

This is gonna sound crazy, but what if the mainstream media, biased though they may be, tell the truth and the right-wing outlets, biased though they may be, are the real fake news?

What if there really isn’t massive voter fraud and President Donald Trump is just trying to rake in money by saying so — at least $170 million so far — while undermining confidence in American democracy and a legitimate Joe Biden presidency?

What if Trump really does put his own interests before the country’s, as John Bolton and other Republicans have said, and this massive election lie is just a continuation of the last four years?

Crazy, huh?

- Blake K. Wallace, Arlington

Not taking this seriously enough

As the second wave of the coronavirus has increased the number of cases across the country, we see some people who still do not care about the safety of themselves and others. Even our president is not doing enough to encourage people to take safety measures such as wearing masks in public.

If all the people would care and take this situation seriously, then we could bring it under control. But before we got to that point, people started ignoring it. There are lots of events taking place, such as a crowded parties that gather huge numbers of people. It only increases the chance of expanding the cases of COVID-19.

- Sonam Lama, Irving

Sure, we’re doing what we can

I am tired of all the hand-wringing about why we are not being safer during the pandemic. It’s simple. Our supreme leader has spoken: “It is what it is.”

Faithful citizens have taken our dear leader’s words to heart. “Don’t worry too much. Either you get it or you don’t. If you do, chances are good you won’t die.” “Get on with your life. Don’t let the cure be worse than the disease.” “If you wake up tomorrow, we might be rounding the curve to a beautiful amazing vaccine.”

Here’s my question to the community: Who wants their legacy to be that they were the last person in Tarrant County to die of a virus they could have avoided?

Live free and die!

- Donald Rosen, Fort Worth

Pox on both the major parties

Democrats sit in their elite ivory towers telling jobless and hurting Americans that “science is real” and how “stupid” they are for not wanting more COVID-19 shutdowns.

But nearly half of Americans didn’t vote for Donald Trump because they are racist. They voted for him because Republicans did a far better job understanding (well, exploiting) the pain of Americans who pay the price every day.

The cure for the coronavirus is now more harmful than the disease. Many mom-and-pop businesses have closed, and Yelp reports that 60% of business closures caused by the pandemic are permanent. And big companies such as Amazon have stepped in, taking even bigger pieces of the pie.

Both parties are perfectly happy for that to happen, because politicians can make fewer phone calls for campaign contributions when fewer oligarchs control all the wealth.

And help ain’t coming from either corporate-owned party. We need a revolution, a reboot and a reckoning. And maybe all at once.

- Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga, Fort Worth

How to prove you’re patriotic





When I was a soldier in the U.S. Army, I had to shelter in place, socially distance and follow the guidance of my commander for the greater good. I did all those things so the mission would succeed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pretend you are a soldier and your mission is protecting the health of your country.

America first? Prove it. We did, so now it’s your turn.

- Frederick Gregory, Arlington