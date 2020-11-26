Letters to the Editor Run the numbers: Fort Worth and the rest of Texas priced out with property valuations

Yes, we can come together here

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It is an IQ test. It’s also a proven way to mitigate the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Don’t tell me America can’t unite in common purpose to defend against a common enemy. We’ve done it before. My father’s generation found the national resolve to overcome a great depression and defeat fascism. All we have to do is wear masks sand keep our distance until a vaccine is widely available.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said: It isn’t rocket science.

- Doyle C. Fine II, Fort Worth

Valuations out of control

Property tax season is here. (Nov. 5, 3A, “Voters approve FWISD plan to raise property taxes”) The appraisal district value on my rental property jumped from $99,000 last year to more than $198,000 this year. My property taxes increased by more than $2,000 with no increase in the tax rate.

Districts can set the value to cover the revenue needs of municipalities, counties and school districts without voter approval.

The Legislature needs to put a stop to this and prevent districts from setting values higher than market values.

- John Allan Garfield, Burleson

Don’t define others’ faith

Cynthia Allen once again allows her and the Catholic Church’s position on abortion to broadly define faithless Catholics. (Nov. 20, 15A, “Gigliotti right: Biden threatens Catholic teaching on abortion”)

The church has also taken the position that artificial contraception is against Catholic teaching. Surveys among Catholic women find that at least 75% use the birth control pill or an IUD.

Bishop Michael Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth worries that Joe Biden’s position on abortion could threaten a schism and that Biden could be trying to take on the role of a Catholic bishop. This is an extreme view. Allen also quotes Olson as being open to pray for and work with Biden where the church can.

Allen has the audacity to assert, based on nothing factual, that she doubts Biden’s feelings are mutual. Is that reflective of a faithful Catholic’s response?

- Paul R. Ray Jr., Fort Worth

Their own worst enemies

If restaurants have to close again they can, in part, blame themselves. My husband and I enjoy going out to eat and were excited when restaurants were allowed to reopen. Our enthusiasm has waned as we see waitstaff wearing masks down around their chins or at best covering their mouths but leaving their noses exposed.

We won’t visit several of our favorite places until the pandemic is over because it just isn’t worth the possibility of catching the virus from lazy, unknowing staff. I hope restaurant managers start monitoring their staffs better.

- Starr Krottinger, Haslet

Take a look at the numbers

I encourage those who still don’t take the coronavirus seriously to ponder this: The United States has had only two wars with more than 100,000 deaths in battle — the Civil War and World War II. COVID-19 casualties, at 260,000 and counting, have greatly exceeded the former and rapidly are approaching the latter.

- Randy Thomson, Fort Worth