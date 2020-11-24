Letters to the Editor Donald Trump is behaving exactly the way we all knew he would if he lost

President Donald Trump is a sore loser. Shocking. Associated Press file photo

Why should you impose your will?

I am exasperated that Cynthia M. Allen and others like her believe they should judge and impose their morals on women for having abortions, regardless of personal or health reasons. (Nov. 20, 15A, “Gigliotti right: Biden threatens Catholic teaching on abortion”)

I am not a fan of abortion, but I am rational and empathetic enough to understand that it is often a heart-wrenching decision for a woman. But it is her decision, not the government’s or pro-lifers’.

Why not take up the cause of helping babies born into abusive or impoverished lives who don’t have health, food, shelter or adequate care?

- Margaret Billard, Bedford

Trump threw his good deeds away

President Donald Trump can look in the mirror to learn who caused his loss. Bad-mouthing people such as the late Sen. John McCain, the Bush family and the Benedict Arnold of our times, Sen. Mitt Romney, turned off supporters and caused people such as Cindy McCain to actively campaign against Trump.

Good luck with President Joe Biden, America. The Oval Office calls for management and leadership skills. Trump has exhibited both. Biden has neither.

- Marshall Stewart, Fort Worth

Quit the waste with the objections

This election has concluded. The people elected Joe Biden to be our next president. It is now time to tell President Donald Trump that enough is enough. Mr. President, you are wasting time and money and weakening this great country. Cut your losses and move on. Show your strength as a leader, not your weakness.

- Stuart Lee Rosenberg, Fort Worth

Now is not the time to stop

Joe Biden is not president-elect yet. Stop adding to the smoke and mirrors propaganda game intended to distract and confuse Americans from facts that would outrage every fair-minded person and threaten the sanctity of our electoral process.

If there’s any chance — and if you were honest, you would see that there is — that even 10% of the allegations about election fraud are true, you would join the patriotic fight to sort out fact from fiction rather than dismissing it 100% out of hand.

- Reid Pinkerton, Fort Worth

Cornyn has weighed in

A recent letter writer said we needed to hear from Sen. John Cornyn, who had been silent on the president’s manufactured post-election travesty. (Nov. 17, 9A) But on Twitter, the senator pointed to uncounted votes found in Puerto Rico as an example of why we should “let the process run its course.” Never mind that Puerto Rico can’t vote in presidential elections.

Cornyn made it clear what he supports: Donald Trump’s authoritarianism, not democracy.

- Sandra Cantrell, Eastland

Just as we all expected

We all expected President Donald Trump to be a sore loser. But I didn’t expect he would attempt to subvert our democracy by spreading totally unfounded conspiracy theories and outright lies with no evidence.

He is also sending a clear message of racism by challenging voting in largely Black areas of Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit. We are coming across as a third-world country where a ruling “strongman” wannabe dictator makes up his own voting reality.

Thank goodness for some degree of press freedom to fight what former President Barack Obama rightly calls “truth decay” from right-wing TV and radio stations.

Clearly, the best man won this time.

- Don Kinard, Arlington