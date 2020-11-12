Letters to the Editor Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shouldn’t be allowed to get away with $1 million ‘reward’ stunt

This isn’t how democracy works

It has become even clearer since the election that President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues have absolutely no concern for our country and its citizens. Their only goal is to accrue and maintain power.

They are doing everything possible to undermine faith in our electoral process by hurling generalizations with no evidence and by preventing the incoming administration from initiating the transition.

There is no loyalty to our Constitution or democratic principles. If the positions were reversed, Trump would have immediately declared victory and would be tweeting incessantly about how desperate the Democrats are to pursue such baseless charges.

- Robin Rosen, Colleyville

Patrick’s ridiculous ‘reward’

How can any elected official, let alone the lieutenant governor, offer a reward to uncover voter malfeasance? (Nov. 10, star-telegram.com, “Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. mocks Texas’ Dan Patrick for voter fraud reward, Dallas Cowboys”) Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s $1 million offer amounts to a bounty. If I were a donor to his campaign, I would consider this misuse of funds.

Besides the voting booth, where is the accountability? Patrick should be censured.

- David Taylor, Fort Worth

Jumped the gun on Biden

I find it very unprofessional that Sunday’s paper declared Joe Biden “46th president of the United States.” Biden is only president-elect. You did not even note on the front page that the results are unofficial. You can say “president” when all the votes have been canvassed and certified, not before.

- Dale Chaney, Arlington

Democrats I could get behind

I yearn for the Democratic Party of John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Today’s party seems to believe just the opposite.

- Dale E. Peterson, Keller

Don’t give in to false claims

I am extremely disappointed that Republican leaders have supported the president’s and others’ false claims of election fraud. They are doing damage to our democracy that might be irreversible. Undermining voters’ confidence in the election process is undermining democracy.

Even though Texas voted to keep President Donald Trump in the White House, the country did not. It’s time to focus on working to improve the lives of Texans. Every Texan in Congress should make a clear statement supporting the will of the voters and promising to work with President-elect Joe Biden to help all Americans.

- Annabelle Corboy, Fort Worth

Trump deserves benefit of doubt

I would like to reply to your Nov. 8 editorial, “Cornyn, Cruz, other Texans: Renounce Trump’s election claims.” (4B) Yes, President Donald Trump accusing the opposition of “stealing” the election in predominantly Democratic cities such as Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Las Vegas and Atlanta is a serious matter.

So is accusing a duly-elected president of colluding with a foreign enemy. This accusation was laughable to many conservatives yet was not challenged strongly enough by your newspaper or any of the mainstream news media. This situation was covered extensively for more than two years.

So, let’s give the still-duly-elected president some time to look for evidence. If it isn’t found, then we can move on.

- Chris Sanford, Burleson