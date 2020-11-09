Letters to the Editor George W. Bush, Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney: I blame you for us losing the president we love

What is the red line, GOP?

President Donald Trump’s unfounded attacks on the foundation of our American democracy, free elections, went lower than I could have ever imagined. Every Republican elected to represent me must stand up and publicly denounce this seditious attack on our country. Or is there no moral boundary you will not cross to get reelected?

- Tom Clark, Benbrook

Didn’t play it down the middle

Congratulations to the mainstream media for dishonestly influencing the 2020 election with the continuous onslaught of biased journalism. They further ignored or didn’t publicize news that was critical of Democrats. The media then called the election before concerns of improprieties could be investigated. I will no longer support or patronize a business that reports only one side.

- Jon Reeves, Weatherford

If this is true, then that is, too

On Nov. 5, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams tweeted the following: “This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime.” You mean the one in which you were somehow reelected? In that case, I agree.

Do these knuckleheads not understand that if the election of Joe Biden was corrupt, then so would be the reelection of down-ballot Republicans?

- Richard Galvin, Fort Worth

Republicans didn’t get on board

You Republican elitists should be ashamed. If the Bushes, the Romneys, the Cruzes, the Kasiches and others, plus many House Republicans, had put aside personalities and backed President Donald Trump’s agenda after when he was elected, 70 million of us would still have a president we loved. You no longer deserve our respect or votes.

- Richard Rimestad, Fort Worth

Trump should have been kind

Although I am a supporter of President Donald Trump, I think I know his downfall: He was not kind. Kindness goes a long way.

My daddy taught me this verse by Will Carleton:

Boys flying kites haul in their white-winged birds;

You can’t do that way when you’re flying words.

Things that we think may sometimes fall back dead;

But God himself can’t kill them when they’re said.

It’s never too soon to be kind.

- Margaret Jones, Arlington

Results will always be questioned

Your editorial in the Sunday paper was absurd on its face. (4B, “Cornyn, Cruz, other Texans: Renounce Trump's election claims”) You state that President Donald Trump declared “without evidence” that there had been election fraud in some states in the election. Trump is supposed to produce evidence of fraud within less than a week in five states?

Every voting venue should have members of both parties counting the votes, and everyone involved should follow the law. It may be too late to know the real count in the states in question, but there will always be a cloud of suspicion hanging over the election.

- Clista Hancock, Arlington