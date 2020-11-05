Letters to the Editor Learn and empathize: White people have built-in advantages that Black people lack

Leonard Pitts Jr.’s recent column about the leg up that rich white people such as Jared Kushner enjoy should help everyone understand just what privilege means. Associated Press file photo

A perfect example of white privilege

I appreciate Leonard Pitts Jr.’s well-researched and thought-provoking columns. I hope that his “A message to Jared Kushner” (Oct. 30, 11A) finds its way to its target, the president’s son-in-law, along with many white Americans who think “if Black Americans would just do this or that” they could have wealth, education and opportunity.

This column illustrates how white privilege as Kushner has enjoyed cannot even begin to compare to the history and experience of many Black Americans.

- Penny Baxter, North Richland Hills

Trump voters all Americans too, no?

In your Opinion section, you state, “Opinion content from syndicated sources may be trimmed from the original length to fit available space.” Trudy Rubin’s Oct. 31 column, “Whether Trump wins or loses, the post-election fight to reinvigorate democracy won’t be easy,” (6A) should have been trimmed entirely.

By asking, “But will Americans have the heart to continue that civic activism should Trump win?” Rubin insinuates that President Donald Trump’s supporters are not Americans. The accusations and insults that are freely and widely published from writers such as her are dividing and inflaming this country more than any politician.

- Tom C. Burke, Fort Worth

Look at the COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus cases are higher than ever. Why don’t we shut down the state again? We should all wait for the numbers to go down and make schools close again, too.

- Saskia Osterwalder, Flower Mound

It’s all about what you call it

When some people go to certain areas to show support for their candidate, it’s called voter intimidation. When others go to another part of town to march in the streets, enter businesses, drive customers away and frighten people, it’s called peaceful protesting. I see both acts as freedom of speech and different ways to intimidate someone else.

- Tom Weaver, Fort Worth

Clear reason for inflamed passions

We have never needed to board up store windows in preparation for post-election violence, required security at voting sites or had vigilantes carrying assault weapons surround an opponent’s campaign bus until this administration came along. If this administration isn’t responsible, who is? Put the blame where it belongs.

- Bonnie Hromcik, Benbrook

People are surviving COVID

I’ve noticed something that always gets left out of the breathless breaking news on the coronavirus: The number of cases versus the resulting deaths. As of October, the U.S. had about 9.4 million cases and just more than 236,000 deaths, a 2.5% mortality rate. In Texas, it was about a 1.9% mortality rate. It seems to me there are a lot of recovered cases that never get mentioned.

- Bruce McAnally, Fort Worth

Against Texans’ best interests

Our state attorney general is suing El Paso County over its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Oct. 30, star-telegram.com, “Texas AG sues to block COVID-19 shutdown in El Paso County”) How stupidly embarrassing. El Paso and Texas are facing major increases in the virus, and Ken Paxton is fighting to keep bars and other non-essential businesses open.

As Paxton continues to resist going to trial on charges of securities fraud, he finds time to attack El Paso’s efforts to deal with the deadly virus.

- Douglas Harman, Fort Worth