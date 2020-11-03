Letters to the Editor Finally, Election Day is here. Fort Worth letter writers talk Biden, Trump, Goldman

Who will it be, Texas: Trump or Biden? Bigstock

Biden is the known quantity we need

Some people think they need to be excited by a presidential candidate. I was pretty enthused about Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. But they didn’t make the cut, and Joe Biden did.

I like Biden and thought he did a terrific job as Barack Obama’s vice president. Biden is an intelligent, energetic professional who did his job quietly behind the scenes for eight years.

After considering Biden’s experience and character, I became convinced he is a great choice. We won’t have to worry about his motives or seriousness. He’s dependable, and I believe we can count on him to come through for America despite the lack of excitement for him.

- Linda Bartles, Fort Worth

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vote Trump for religion, life

There is without a doubt a clear and definite choice Tuesday. One has a far-left agenda with a running mate who favors abortion rights and prisoner releases. Then you have a proven leader who led the United States to a great economy and has pro-life and pro-religion policies. Vote for President Donald Trump or the America we love will no longer be the America we grew up in.

- Ken Angyal, Arlington

Trump has brought us to new lows

Remember 1990, when Clayton Williams’ refusal to shake Ann Richards’ hand was seen as the final straw that cost him the gubernatorial election?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Williams had lost ground after his joke about rape, but his ungentlemanly behavior toward a woman might have sealed his loss.

Thirty years later, President Donald Trump praised his Texas supporters who terrorized occupants of a Biden-Harris bus and car caravan. (Oct. 31, 2A, “Biden, Trump supporters clash outside Harris rally”) Will such blatant support of a potentially deadly incident be the final straw for Trump? That the answer is probably no says too much about how far we have stepped away from common decency and valuing each other’s lives.

- Barbara Chiarello, Austin

Trump the shakeup we asked for

How short our memories are. Before President Donald Trump, we complained about career corrupt politicians for at least 40 years. And that’s both Democrats and Republicans. Now we finally get a guy who fights for us, and we let the media tell us he’s bad and we want to go right back to what we hated.

Every time I hear Joe Biden, he reminds me of the old politicians’ con game: Promise everything and deliver little.

- Gene Tignor, Emory

Goldman is wrong for Texas

I am so disappointed that the Star-Telegram endorsed Craig Goldman for reelection in House District 97. (Oct. 29, 9A, “Star-Telegram recommends Craig Goldman for Texas House”) According to your own reporting just two months ago, Goldman has proved to be brazenly unethical and willing to put Texans out of their homes even during this global health crisis. (Aug. 21, 1A, “Goldman complex accused of illegal eviction”) How does this prove that he’s willing to work hard for the folks in the district?

I voted for Elizabeth Beck, who would fully fund education and help Texans have access to health care.

- Erin Perkes, Fort Worth

Use land in Fort Worth smartly

Fort Worth should be commended for initiating land conservation efforts. More governmental entities should also be conserving undeveloped land. The challenge is how to make this equitable when the values of fully developed properties that produce income are compared with setting land aside.

Can zoning, tax relief or public ownership make this equitable in a way that preserves natural land, with development repurposing previously developed property?

- Robert Dawson, Arlington