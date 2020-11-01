Letters to the Editor Trump’s COVID success, awful political commercials and spiness Cornyn

What more could the president have possibly done against COVID-19? AP

Trump is a COVID superstar

How can Democrats and the media blame COVID-19 results on President Donald Trump? Didn’t he:

▪ Impose strict travel restrictions from China to the United States

▪ Appoint a blue-ribbon group to implement a plan

▪ Mobilize American industry to produce sanitizer, masks, gowns and ventilators

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Activate the military to set up hospitals

▪ Hold regular news conferences to keep Americans informed

▪ Take the lead in creating a massive stimulus package to help people and businesses survive

Isn’t he trying to push through a second stimulus package? Isn’t he pushing pharmaceutical producers for a vaccine and therapeutic remedies?

Shouldn’t we be thanking him for all he’s done? Shouldn’t we reelect him so he can lead us on out of this mess?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

- Roger Campbell, Burleson

We need to lock him up

It is clear that Joe Biden and son may have committed serious crimes. They should be investigated by competent legal authorities, and the Bidens should be indicted for trial.

The American media apparently think Biden should be president instead. What a farce.

- Michael Reavey, Crowley

Biden’s service is disqualifying

If MJ Hegar thinks 18 years in Washington is too long for John Cornyn, how does she feel about 47 years for Joe Biden?

- Bonnie Hogg, Bedford

Online ads win while we all lose

The true winners in this election year are the electronic media outlets that rake in millions of dollars on an avalanche of annoying political commercials, most of which are filled with exaggerated and misleading accusations.

- Paulo Romero. Fort Worth

Senator, you’re lying or spineless





Sen. John Cornyn – who saw no need for witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and who has been a faithful rubber stamp and mouthpiece for the president’s every whim – is lately chattering about “bad marriages” and “private” disagreements with the president.”

Get real, Senator. Either you are flat-out lying to Texas now or you lacked the spine to act on your “private” principles.

When I was growing up, I was taught that honesty and courage were Texan values. Where were yours?

- Patricia Zettner, Austin

Paxton’s fitness is questionable

Seven of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s deputies sent a letter to law enforcement authorities about Paxton violating several state and federal laws. (Oct. 8, 9A, “Texas AG Paxton, come clean on bribery allegation”) Is anyone investigating these allegations?

Almost five years ago, the Securities and Exchange Commission started looking at alleged securities fraud by Paxton. How can we trust him as the top law enforcement official in Texas?

- Jai Doshi, Aledo

Who’s really in voters’ way?

It looks as if voter suppression by Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Supreme Court, is a bigger threat to this election than any interference by Iran, Russia or China.

- Kay Fulgham, Fort Worth

Cornyn is enemy of environment

Sen. John Cornyn comes across as a moderate, but on the environment and health, he seems extremist. His lifetime voting record in favor of environmental legislation is only 5%.

When President Donald Trump pulled us out of the Paris climate agreement, Cornyn tweeted that alarm by climate activists was “silliness.” When renewable energy workforce subsidies were proposed with coronavirus relief, rather than suggest a compromise, Cornyn stated Democrats were “shameful.” This despite oil and gas companies receiving huge subsidies.

Vote MJ Hegar for Senate.

- Guillermo Forbes, San Antonio

COVID-19 is really no big deal

Fort Worth hospitals report almost 1,800 beds available and more than 400 patients with COVID-19. Most spend much less time in the hospital than coronavirus patients did during the early summer. Please stop running articles that scare people. Save that for the tabloids.

- Mike Holt, Fort Worth

Who wants to mess with voters?

It looks as if voter suppression by Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Supreme Court, is a bigger threat to this election than any interference by Iran, Russia or China.

- Kay Fulgham, Fort Worth





