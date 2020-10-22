Letters to the Editor Sen. Cornyn, if you stand up to Trump in only private, go to the private sector

Sen. John Cornyn shouldn’t keep his criticisms of President Donald Trump private. File photo

Religious beliefs, private lives

In his Sunday commentary, “Barrett hearings show bigotry, not Catholic belief, is threat,” Fort Worth Catholic Bishop Michael Olson had it right saying anti-Catholic bigotry is a threat to America. (5B)

So is the way Catholics, evangelicals and other religious groups want to tell everyone else how to live their private lives; hence, the movements against abortion, LGBTQ right and other personal issues.

That is bigotry as well.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett believes abortion is wrong. That religious belief is not held by everyone and should not be used as a tool in the courts.

- Ailene Gibson, Fort Worth

Put deaths in perspective

The story “Challenger questions sheriff’s political activities, jail deaths” on last Friday’s front page is interesting and curious — a political officeholder is accused of being political. Imagine that.

Sheriffs across the country are a unique breed of citizen. They are lawmen and leaders in their profession. They are also politicians willing to wade into issues to propose and work for solutions.

Many do a creditable job keeping their balance with a foot in each camp. But some poor souls must find something to whine and complain about. Consider that 18 deaths out of more than 15,000 inmates equals 0.1% Not necessarily good, but not bad either.

Let’s stick with a proven man with a proven record in these difficult times.

- James Cooke, Willow Park

Independent senator needed

So, Sen. John Cornyn “privately opposed” President Donald Trump on issues? (Oct. 20, 1A, “Consequence of Cornyn’s comments is open question”) Did he get Trump’s approval to say that?

Like so many Republicans up for election, Cornyn is now trying to distance himself from Trump.

Why should I vote for someone who is afraid of drawing Trump’s wrath? I will vote for someone who speaks his own mind all the time, not just when Trump lets him.

- Carolyn Doshi, Aledo

Cornyn needs his distance

After reading that Sen. John Cornyn feels like a woman in an abusive relationship, I’m extra proud of helping “distance” him from the president by voting to get both of them out of office.

Joe Biden would get us back to normal adult disagreements in which everyone can work on the nation’s business without anyone feeling abused. MJ Hegar would vote for things we want in Texas, and Cornyn could retire in peace.

- Linda Coleman, Dallas

The team can always go lower

And we thought the Cowboys were bad under Jason Garrett.

- Paulo Romero, Fort Worth

Don’t let breast cancer guard down

I cannot thank you enough for the recent front-page story about breast cancer screening. (Oct. 19, “Breast cancer survivors warn: Don’t put off mammograms in pandemic”)

I am a fourth-generation survivor of breast cancer of 10 years now, and I have been a patient of Texas Oncology and Dr. Chi Pham. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about her and the entire staff.

My cancer was discovered through an MRI mammogram. As the article said, please do not let the coronavirus pandemic stop you from having a mammogram, especially if you suspect you have detected a lump.

- Linda Moser, Hurst