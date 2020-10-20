Letters to the Editor Donald Trump is right about his coronavirus math. He saved lives

President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie, at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP

Votes, not safety, drive Trump

I do not for a nanosecond believe that President Donald Trump failed to inform the American public of the seriousness of COVID-19 and refused to take immediate major public health steps to stop its spread because of a desire to avoid panic. That rationale was created when he realized he could not deny his failure to warn the public after learning of the global scope of the coronavirus in January.

Trump chose to downplay the threat to American lives because he believed that the public recognition of that threat would hurt the economy and impair his prime issue for re-election.

His calculus was not about saving lives or a panic — it was about saving votes for him.

- David Patrick Callahan, Azle

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A way forward from chaos

I am loyal to the U.S., not any political party. Our country was polarized long before President Donald Trump came to power, but he has done his best to tear this country apart. This election is about preserving our democracy above all else.

A person very dear to my heart is voting for Joe Biden for president after being a lifelong Republican and never voting for a Democrat. Many thousands of other Republicans are voting the same way. Biden will unify our country, get COVID-19 under control, rebuild the economy and save our democracy.

- Brian E. Rosson, Fort Worth

Trump’s math is good news

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

It was interesting to see on the town hall with President Donald Trump and Savannah Guthrie that when Trump quoted experts saying we could lose 2 million people from the coronavirus, Guthrie interrupted to say that was the projection if Trump did nothing. If I do my math right, 2 million minus 220,000 is 1.78 million. The president’s actions saved those lives. That sounds pretty doggone good to me.

- Gene Tignor, Emory

Who should be making decisions

Arlington residents should vote for Proposition A. It would help attract thousands of high-paying jobs and provide support to small-business owners, and tourists and visitors would provide most of the new sales-tax revenue.

But the main reason I’m voting for Proposition A is that it wouldn’t be a few individuals at City Hall deciding how these additional tax dollars would be spent. An Economic Development Corporation managed by a diverse group of citizens and business leaders would make recommendations to the City Council based on input from residents. I know this group would ensure funds raised by Proposition A would be put to good use.

- Michael Jarrett, Arlington

No one is qualified here

After watching the political ads on TV, I’ve decided no one is fit to serve. Why doesn’t someone make it a law that if you lie about your opponent, you will be disqualified?

- Janice Myatt, Fort Worth

Catholics are under attack

How sad that religious freedom is being turned around to paint a Catholic such as Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a bigot with no place in the public arena. Women who worship Ruth Bader Ginsburg now shudder when an equally intelligent and experienced jurist is considered for the Supreme Court.

The biggest difference between the women is that one takes seriously the “life and liberty” protection in our Constitution and the other seemed to have no problem ignoring that protection for more than 60 million children.

If the animosity now being shown against my church continues, how long before it is directed at other churches?

- Diane C. Etzel, Fort Worth