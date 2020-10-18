Letters to the Editor Fort Worth is ready to vote. Are the people running the election up to the task?

Barriers to voting for some

I voted Wednesday and was impressed by the commitment of citizens who turned out. But I was disappointed to see some of them struggling to exercise their right. Those with disabilities (in wheelchairs or with canes or crutches) were having difficulty standing or waiting in long lines.

Eventually, an officer came out to inform some that there was another entrance for those with mobility issues to not have to wait. When the officer went back inside, the problem was repeated again.

There should be better signs and public advertisement about which polling areas have access for mobility-impaired individuals.

- Edward B. Valverde, Fort Worth

Not keeping voters at proper distance

My wife and I were disappointed in the North Richland Hills voting location for a variety of reasons, none of them related to the workers. They were very informative and helpful. But for the county to put both voters and workers in such a small room, with low ceilings and booths tucked tightly up against one another was dangerous. And the poll workers were mostly older, making them a more at-risk population. We expected a setting more safe from the coronavirus.

- Jim Langford, North Richland Hills

Learn, but don’t despair

Gary Yohe’s Oct. 14 opinion piece, “As climate change worsens, it's getting harder to predict,” (11A) full of facts, figures and concrete descriptions of the effects of climate change might send you into despair, but don’t give up. We know the problem: Climate change is a real threat, and we are running out of time.

Climate-change advocacy needs all of us — scientists, artists, teachers, entrepreneurs, kids, teens and adults. I urge you to read a book from your local library about climate change. Join a local grassroots organization working on this issue. I recently joined a chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and I don’t feel so hopeless anymore.

- Dana Harper, Fort Worth

Think about perspective

A recent letter writer made the ridiculous assertion that sportswriters are “partially responsible for the divisions in race.” He went on to claim “sports fans don’t want to hear a political sermon.” (Oct. 13, 13A)

The history of our country teaches that racism in our country is spawned by a white supremacist mindset. Reported incidents of white supremacist violence are increasing under this president. Perhaps those who live in predominantly white neighborhoods but pay money to watch Black professional athletes perform should not give political sermons on the elements of real racism.

- Robert Moore, Fort Worth

Trump has many accomplishments

President Donald Trump started taking action on the coronavirus early on by limiting flights from China. Remember who called him xenophobic for doing that? Joe Biden.

Trump enacted middle class tax cuts that made tax forms easier to fill out. He has cut the staggering government over-regulation and red tape, resulting in economic growth, new jobs and higher wages, including records for Black and Hispanic Americans and women.

Trump has rebuilt our military and restored America’s defenses to the strongest they’ve been in years. He has overhauled the Veterans Administration.

It is time to remember how much has been accomplished in the last four years and to understand just how far into socialism the Democrats will take the country.

- Carolyn Letzkus, Granbury