Letters to the Editor Gary Patterson, you’re great at football. Get better at modeling COVID mask-wearing

Patterson needs to play by the rules

I like Gary Patterson and think he is a great football coach. But I question him ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols and not wearing a mask during games. He needs to set a better example to TCU coaches, players, fans and especially the female student who trails him on the sideline by following the rules during this pandemic.

If he tested positive, he would be quarantined for at least two weeks. I don’t think you want that, Coach. Follow protocol and wear your mask.

- Don Gerik, Benbrook

Sales-tax increase unnecessary

I urge all Arlington voters to vote no on Proposition A, the quarter-cent sales-tax increase for economic development. Proponents say it would strengthen the economy and bring businesses and high-paying jobs, but it duplicates what the Chamber of Commerce already does.

Proposition A purports to help small businesses in a COVID-style crisis or economic downturn. Who decides how and when to subsidize business, and who would benefit? In national emergencies, that’s the purview of the federal government, not the city.

Proposition A is a ploy by the political and business elite to maintain control in an already overdeveloped city because we have previously thwarted them with voter-imposed term limits.

- Mike Cinolotac, Arlington

Vote out this president

I sincerely hope that President Donald Trump’s non-wealthy supporters are onto him and realize what a scam this criminal is. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is a scary example of those who have been sucked into his cult.

If there is any justice left in this country after our courts have been filled with judges for corporations and the wealthy, America will remove this cancer from our democracy. Please vote, and hope the election cannot be stolen.

- Gary B. Hicks, Fort Worth

Donald Trump, coronavirus hero

To listen to Democrats, President Donald Trump does not listen to scientists. Nothing is further from the truth. Trump mobilized the top infectious disease specialists in the world, the top pharmaceutical industry researchers and the top doctors.

Treatments and vaccines that would normally take years to develop are taking months. In addition, government agencies, the military and the private sector were brought together to manage the tremendous challenge of distributing medical supplies and the manufacture of equipment.

Joe Biden spent months hiding at his home, making no contribution to this effort other than negative political spin. This criticism is not only wrong — it is disgraceful.

- Paula Scoggin, Benbrook

Justice requires moderation

Regarding Atatiana Jefferson’s family waiting for justice a year after the Fort Worth police shooting, a delay in trials is necessary for safety. This case doesn’t take priority over others.

- Austin Dick, North Richland Hills

We have not turned a COVID-19 corner

As the coronavirus continues its rampage through our state, why has Gov. Greg Abbott given the OK for bars to reopen? In Tarrant County, more than 54,000 people and counting have contracted the virus, and 700 have died. The governor’s move seems rushed and childish. As bars reopen, the number of cases will surely continue to rise and more people will die.

I fear for my family and friends who are susceptible because of underlying health conditions. Texas should come together to focus on halting coronavirus cases.

- Drew Jolly, Fort Worth