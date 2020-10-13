Letters to the Editor Children are not immune to COVID. They should not trick or treat this Halloween

This year, we need to find other ways for kids to celebrate Halloween. File photo

Irresponsible with COVID facts

I was horrified to read Cynthia M. Allen’s column encouraging parents to ignore the recommendations of the director of pediatric infectious diseases at Cook Children’s Medical Center because the advice has lost “the ring of truth.” (Oct. 9, 15A, “Don’t let virus spook you from Halloween trick-or-treating”)

Allen blithely dismisses the risks to children. Google “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” and see what you think. William Hanage, Harvard professor of epidemiology, says: “Quite large numbers of younger people are already becoming infected … and there are consequences to those infections.”

Allen is entitled to her opinions, no matter how fringe or imbecilic. But for the Star-Telegram to print them is irresponsible.

- Dan Barrett, Fort Worth

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Don’t want to hear about it

Viewership of professional sports is down significantly, thanks to the athletes’ stances on racial issues, police brutality and social justice. With the platform given to them, they should send positive messages rather than supporting rioting and looting.

- Marshall Stewart, Fort Worth

School sports first and safety last

I was shocked to learn that in Fort Worth schools, volleyball and football started before the school district allowed all students back for in-person learning. How are sports more important than education in the classroom?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The first priority for the school district should be safely bringing all students back to in-person learning. Sports are a bonus, and education should come first.

- April M. Cook, Fort Worth

Trump will create prosperity

Watching all the negative election ads on TV just turns my stomach. There’s no substance, no one telling me what they are going to do for Texas or for our country. The only person with a proven track record is our president. During his term, U.S. unemployment rates hit 50-year low. We all prospered with our 401(k)s and savings, and the stock market set records.

Yes, the pandemic happened, but the president was not responsible for the coronavirus arriving into our country. If re-elected, our president will bring our country back to the prosperity we experienced the last four years.

- Donna Bierd, Keller

This veteran voting for democracy

As a retired Army medic, I believe in the Constitution and rule of law. I risked my life to help the Afghan people live in a democracy instead of under the Taliban’s authoritarian rule. During a very contentious election year and a pandemic, President Donald Trump is trying to discourage safe mail-in voting.

My vote will go to Democrats who support democracy, not those who support authoritarian leadership and voter suppression.

- Fred Gregory, Arlington

Mac is responsible for division

Time to queue up “We Are The World” for another Mac Engel lecture on equality and the inherently racist white man. This time, he uses some obscure NBA player to promote his viewpoint on race. (Oct. 9, 1B, “Mavs’ Powell explains why the NBA says Black lives matter”)

Whether it is to curry access with professional athletes or to show your virtuous liberal friends that you are “down with the struggle,” your bleating falls on deaf ears. Sports fans don’t want to endure a political sermon.

You and your profession are partially responsible for the divisions in race. You cheapen real racism by reflexively blaming white folks for every problem in the Black community.

- Bob Morrison, Haslet