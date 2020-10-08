Letters to the Editor White Fort Worthers, it isn’t Max Krochmal’s fault that his column made you uncomfortable

A participant paints a Black Lives Matter symbol onto the words END RACISM NOW painted along Main Street Saturday, June 27, 2020, in downtown Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Plastic fragments threaten our future

I read with interest the Star-Telegram’s recent coverage of the fire at the Grand Prairie Poly-America plastics plant in August, and I want readers to know about another type of pollution in North Texas: plastic pellets.

Pellets, sometimes called “nurdles,” are the raw material and building blocks for most plastic products. They are about the size of a pea and are transported by rail car, truck or ship. As nurdles are loaded and unloaded, some get loose and into the environment.

A new bill from New Mexico Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, the Plastic Pellet Free Waters Act, would prevent the release of small pieces of plastics into waterways. Every member of Congress who represents Texas should co-sponsor this bill.

- April Tovar, Bedford

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The writer is North Texas chapter leader of the Inland Ocean Coalition, a project from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit The Ocean Foundation.

Poll workers won’t be shielded

I recently completed poll-working training in anticipation of working during early voting. I was shocked to learn that masks will not be required for anyone who votes in person. Signs will indicate only that “masks are recommended.”

To work in an enclosed space virtually nonstop for five to 12 hours for the 18 days of early voting is not only unnecessary from a public health standpoint — it is like playing Russian roulette.

Several states have statewide mask mandates in place. Texas, unfortunately, is not one of them.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

- Jack A. Hill, Waco

Not his fault you’re uncomfortable

The reaction of residents to Fort Worth school committee member Max Krochmal’s column is a perfect example of white fragility when confronted with racism. (Oct. 7, 4A, “Fort Worth school committee member under fire for column”) A petition to have him removed from the Fort Worth school board’s Racial Equity Committee for articulating something uncomfortable for us white people eliminates the need for individual or community reflection, making room for racism to continue unchecked.

It’s incredible that some white folks get to determine what is and isn’t racist.

- Merilyn Brooks, Euless

Democrats work against African Americans

The Democrats, along with their anarchist base of antifa and Black Lives Matter, want to “cancel” your right of free speech if your opinion doesn’t fit their narrative on the issue of race. But why haven’t they canceled the Democratic Party?

Democrats kept slavery going in the United States through 1865, while Republicans fought to dismantle it. Democrats enacted and maintained Jim Crow segregation laws. And it was Democrats who created race-based preferences on the basis that Black people cannot compete on a level playing field. How degrading can you get?

The clearest indication that Democrats care nothing about the advancement of the Black community is that while President Donald Trump and Republicans are trying to enact school choice, giving minorities a chance to get out of their failed local schools, virtually every Democrat is against it.

- Mike Cloud, Lubbock

Get well, then get going

I hope that President Donald Trump has a fast and full recovery from COVID-19. I also hope that Trump is defeated Nov. 3 and our country has a fast and full recovery from the worst president in our history.

- David Voss, Dallas