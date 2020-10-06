Letters to the Editor Please, can we all take the coronavirus threat seriously now?

Is that a clown car you’re in, President Donald Trump? AP

Was that a clown car I saw?

In his drive-by stunt to wave to supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday, President Donald Trump revealed that his consuming ego, utter unconcern for others, unbridled recklessness and incomparable stupidity are beyond all human comprehension. (Oct. 5, 1A, “Doctor says Trump could be out of hospital by Monday”)

- Paul R. Schattman, Arlington

Let this be a lesson on COVID-19

The news that the president has COVID-19 is further notice that every one of us is vulnerable to this highly contagious virus. I hope the president and first lady emerge from quarantine without serious symptoms or complications. But I also hope this experience serves as a wake-up call to the president and other officials that they have a responsibility to embrace policies allowing Americans to access the best new vaccines and medicines.

They should steer clear of short-sighted proposals that would hamper the ability of scientists and pharmaceutical companies to continue pursuing life-saving treatments.

- Diane Griffin, Fort Worth

Congress, you have to act now

The economic effects of the pandemic are already devastating and will be even more so if Congress doesn’t act. American Airlines just furloughed 19,000 employees. (Oct. 2, 1A, “American begins furloughs for up to 19,000 employees”) Millions of families are unable to pay rent, and they face eviction if Congress doesn’t provide emergency rental assistance now.

- Craig Roshaven, Fort Worth

What relief could really work

Selective news reporting such as Friday’s Star-Telegram story about the House of Representatives’ passage of a COVID-19 relief bill is a prime example of ignoring or burying important facts. (5A, “Democrats in House pass partisan COVID-19 bill”)

The article correctly states that the House passed a $2.2 trillion bill by a 214-207 vote “without any Republicans in support.” Much later in the story is the important fact that 18 Democrats joined the Republicans in voting against the bill because it has no chance of passing in the Senate and includes provisions that are of no help to the American people.

A smaller, bipartisan bill offered would actually help America, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not consider it. Please don’t bury such relevant facts.

- J. Mark Bronson, Fort Worth

On a plane with fellow travelers?

The half-page photo on the cover of Sunday’s Life & Arts is a clear example of why a person should not travel via commercial airline now. (1D) Multiple people’s faces can be clearly seen. Four are wearing masks on their chins. At least two people’s masks fail not only to cover their noses but clearly don’t even cover their mouths.

Southwest Airlines management, are you seeing this? Delta? American? My wife and I would like to travel, but it is obviously not safe.

- Gary Pederson, Fort Worth

Maintaining power by any means

Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to restrict Texans’ rights to a free and fair election, this time by limiting ballot drop-off boxes to one location per county. (Oct. 2, 2A, “ACLU decries order to limit mail-in vote drop-off locations”) This and the ongoing court battle to cut early days of voting are efforts by the ruling party to suppress voting in a last-ditch effort to maintain power instead of Republicans presenting their records and allowing the voters to safely decide.

I encourage the governor to reconsider interfering in the access to the most fundamental right.

- Steven Jarvis, Fort Worth